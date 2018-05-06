Francis Ford Coppola’s The Godfather: Corleone’s Empire Limited Edition Board Game

Game SKU: 180506-72833-1

UPC: 889696003645

Part No: CMNGDF001

Weight: 5.0 lbs

Condition: New

View All: Al Pacino | Francis Ford Coppola | James Caan | Sterling Hayden items

Product Types: Games | Board & Card Games

Lines: Cult Flavor | Throwback Space

Genres: Crime | Drama | Suspense

Studio: CMON | Paramount Pictures

Original U.S. Release: March 24, 1972

Item Release Date: July 28, 2017

Rating: R

Visit our main page for additional items Here.

Details

Make an offer they can’t refuse.

Based on the classic Francis Ford Coppola film, The Godfather: Corleone’s Empire plunges players into the world of crime and corruption in New York City.

In The Godfather: Corleone’s Empire, 2 to 5 players assume the head of different crime families all fighting for territory. Over the course of four acts, they will hustle businesses, bribe city officials, and assassinate opponents. Whoever has acquired the most money by the end of the final act will be named the new Don.

Keep Your Enemies Close: Alliances will be made and broken as up to five families lie, cheat, and battle for control of turf in New York. Miniatures You Can’t Refuse: The Godfather: The Board Game contains 34 highly-detailed miniatures based on original oil paintings by the brilliant artist Karl Kopinski. Never Go Against the Family: Eric M. Lang has beautifully crafted a game that recreates the tension and atmosphere of the classic movie.

Features

For 2-5 players

90 minute playing time

Based on the classic Francis Ford Coppola film

Designed by Eric M. Lang

Artwork by Karl Kopinski

Plunge into the world of crime, Corruption and the mafia in New York City with this standalone big box board game with high-quality miniatures

Contents

34 Highly-Detailed Miniatures

47 Plastic Tokens

12 Business Tiles

5 Metal Suitcases

214 Cards

1 Game Board

1 Rulebook

Specifications

Size: 11.8 x 3.9 x 11.8 in

Cast: Abe Vigoda | Al Lettieri | Al Pacino | Diane Keaton | James Caan | John Marley | Marlon Brando | Richard Conte | Richard S. Castellano | Robert Duvall | Sterling Hayden | Talia Shire

Directors: Francis Ford Coppola

Project Name: The Godfather

Authors: Mario Puzo

Related Items

Categories

Board & Card Games | CMON | Crime | Cult Flavor | Drama | Featured | Featured - Email | Paramount Pictures | Suspense | Throwback Space | Website Only Listing