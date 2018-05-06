Twitter
Francis Ford Coppola's The Godfather: Corleone's Empire Limited Edition Board Game

Francis Ford Coppola’s The Godfather: Corleone’s Empire Limited Edition Board Game
Francis Ford Coppola’s The Godfather: Corleone’s Empire Limited Edition Board Game
Francis Ford Coppola’s The Godfather: Corleone’s Empire Limited Edition Board Game
Francis Ford Coppola’s The Godfather: Corleone’s Empire Limited Edition Board Game
Francis Ford Coppola’s The Godfather: Corleone’s Empire Limited Edition Board Game
Francis Ford Coppola’s The Godfather: Corleone’s Empire Limited Edition Board Game
Francis Ford Coppola’s The Godfather: Corleone’s Empire Limited Edition Board Game
Francis Ford Coppola’s The Godfather: Corleone’s Empire Limited Edition Board Game

$79.99

$52.97


3 in stock


GameSKU: 180506-72833-1
UPC: 889696003645
Part No: CMNGDF001
Weight: 5.0 lbs
Condition: New

Details

Make an offer they can’t refuse.

Based on the classic Francis Ford Coppola film, The Godfather: Corleone’s Empire plunges players into the world of crime and corruption in New York City.

In The Godfather: Corleone’s Empire, 2 to 5 players assume the head of different crime families all fighting for territory. Over the course of four acts, they will hustle businesses, bribe city officials, and assassinate opponents. Whoever has acquired the most money by the end of the final act will be named the new Don.

  1. Keep Your Enemies Close: Alliances will be made and broken as up to five families lie, cheat, and battle for control of turf in New York.
  2. Miniatures You Can’t Refuse: The Godfather: The Board Game contains 34 highly-detailed miniatures based on original oil paintings by the brilliant artist Karl Kopinski.
  3. Never Go Against the Family: Eric M. Lang has beautifully crafted a game that recreates the tension and atmosphere of the classic movie.

Features

  • For 2-5 players
  • 90 minute playing time
  • Based on the classic Francis Ford Coppola film
  • Designed by Eric M. Lang
  • Artwork by Karl Kopinski
  • Plunge into the world of crime, Corruption and the mafia in New York City with this standalone big box board game with high-quality miniatures

Contents

  • 34 Highly-Detailed Miniatures
  • 47 Plastic Tokens
  • 12 Business Tiles
  • 5 Metal Suitcases
  • 214 Cards
  • 1 Game Board
  • 1 Rulebook

Specifications

  • Size: 11.8 x 3.9 x 11.8 in

Cast: Abe Vigoda | Al Lettieri | Al Pacino | Diane Keaton | James Caan | John Marley | Marlon Brando | Richard Conte | Richard S. Castellano | Robert Duvall | Sterling Hayden | Talia Shire
Directors: Francis Ford Coppola
Project Name: The Godfather
Authors: Mario Puzo

