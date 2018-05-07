Twitter
Chicago – The Musical 1996 Broadway Revival Cast Recording

Chicago – The Musical 1996 Broadway Revival Cast Recording

$6.99

$4.97


1 in stock


CDSKU: 180507-72983-1
UPC: 090266872725
Weight: 0.10 lbs
Condition: Very Good - The item is used but still in very good condition. There is little to no damage to the packaging, but it may have minor wear from storage over a long period of time. There may be minimal wear on the exterior of the item. See Details section and photos for specifics on item condition.


Product Types: Products | Music & Spoken Word
Formats: CD
Genres: Drama | Music Videos | Musical
Studio: BMG | RCA Victor
Item Release Date: January 28, 1997
Featured is the cast recording for the Broadway musical Chicago, featuring Ann Reinking, Bebe Neuwirth, Fred Ebb, Joel Grey, John Kander, James Naughton, John Borstelmann, D. Sabella, Marcia Lewis, Rob Fisher, David Warren-Gibson and Michael Berresse.

The item is in very good shape and has never been removed from the original shrink-wrap. Packaging has signs of wear from storage.

  • Number of Discs: 1
  • Runtime: 74

Cast: Ann Reinking | Bebe Neuwirth | Bruce Anthony Davis | D. Sabella | David Warren-Gibson | Fred Ebb | James Naughton | Joel Grey | John Borstelmann | John Kander | Marcia Lewis | Michael Berresse | Rob Fisher
