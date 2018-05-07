Tarzan – You’ll Be in My Heart by Phil Collins CD Single from the Walt Disney Records Soundtrack

CD SKU: 180507-72977-1

UPC: 050086002573

Weight: 0.10 lbs

Condition: Very Good - The item is used but still in very good condition. There is little to no damage to the packaging, but it may have minor wear from storage over a long period of time. There may be minimal wear on the exterior of the item. See Details section and photos for specifics on item condition.



Product Types: Products | Music & Spoken Word

Formats: CD

Genres: Adventure | Animation | Comic Based | Music Videos | Musical

Studio: Walt Disney Records

Item Release Date: June 15, 1999

Visit our main page for additional items Here.

Details

Featured is the track You’ll Be in My Heart by Phil Collins, from the original Walt Disney Records soundtrack for the animated adventure film Tarzan.

The item is in very good shape with signs of wear on the jewel case.

Specifications

Number of Discs: 1

Cast: Brian Blessed | Chris Buck | Joseph Ashton | Lance Henriksen | Minnie Driver | Nigel Hawthorne | Rosie O'Donnell | Tony Goldwyn | Wayne Knight

Directors: Chris Buck | Kevin Lima

Project Name: Tarzan

Artists: Phil Collins

Related Items

Categories

Adventure | Animation | CD | Comic Based | Music & Spoken Word | Music Videos | Musical | Walt Disney Records | Website Only Listing