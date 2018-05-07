Tarzan – You’ll Be in My Heart by Phil Collins CD Single from the Walt Disney Records Soundtrack

$5.99
Condition: Very Good - The item is used but still in very good condition. There is little to no damage to the packaging, but it may have minor wear from storage over a long period of time. There may be minimal wear on the exterior of the item. See Details section and photos for specifics on item condition.
Product Types: Products | Music & Spoken Word
Formats: CD
Genres: Adventure | Animation | Comic Based | Music Videos | Musical
Studio: Walt Disney Records
Item Release Date: June 15, 1999
Details
Featured is the track You’ll Be in My Heart by Phil Collins, from the original Walt Disney Records soundtrack for the animated adventure film Tarzan.
The item is in very good shape with signs of wear on the jewel case.
Specifications
- Number of Discs: 1
Cast: Brian Blessed | Chris Buck | Joseph Ashton | Lance Henriksen | Minnie Driver | Nigel Hawthorne | Rosie O'Donnell | Tony Goldwyn | Wayne Knight
Directors: Chris Buck | Kevin Lima
Project Name: Tarzan
Artists: Phil Collins
