The Brain Christmas Bean Bag 8 inch Plush Doll Animaniacs (1998)

$17.99

$12.99


1 in stock


DollSKU: 180123-70084-1
UPC: 454070087001
Weight: 1.02 lbs
Condition: New

View All: Steven Spielberg  items
Product Types: Products | Toys & Figures
Genres: Adventure | Animation | Comedy | Family | Teen Films | Television
Studio: Warner Bros.
Visit our main page for additional items Here.

Details

Featured is The Brain from Animaniacs and later Pinky and the Brain from The Cartoon Network, as a classic plush Bean Bag Toy Doll. This item was made exclusively for the Warner Bros. Studio Store in 1998. Executive producer Steven Spielberg has said that the irreverence in Looney Tunes cartoons inspired the Animaniacs cast.

This Brain Christmas Bean Bag is new and still has the original tag. It has very slight wear from storage and is in overall great shape. See photos for details.

Specifications

  • Size: 8 in


Subject: Animaniacs | Pinky and the Brain
Characters: The Brain
Creators: Steven Spielberg

