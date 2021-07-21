Planet of the Apes (2001) Thade with Battle Steed Action Figure – Tim Roth [U41]

- Cast: Cary-Hiroyuki Tagawa | David Warner | Erick Avari | Estella Warren | Evan Parke | Glenn Shadix | Helena Bonham Carter | Kris Kristofferson | Lucas Elliot Eberl | Mark Wahlberg | Michael Clarke Duncan | Paul Giamatti | Tim Roth
- Directors: Tim Burton
- Project Name Planet of the Apes
- Product Types: Toys & Figures | Action Figures
- Genres: Action | Adventure | Remakes | Science Fiction
- Studios: Hasbro
- Original Release Date: July 26, 2001
- Rating: PG-13
Planet of the Apes (2001) Thade (Tim Roth) with Battle Steed Action Figure.
Item has original packaging and outside wear and bends. Please review listing photos for condition details.
Special Features
- Action Figure with Horse
- Out of Production
Specifications
- Material: Plastic
- Size: approx. 12 in. on horse
