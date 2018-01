Chariots of Fire Music From the Original Soundtrack by Vangelis – Original 1981 Vinyl Release

Vinyl SKU: 180122-70075-1

Condition: Good - This item in used but good condition. It may have minor damage to its packaging, including scuffs, scratches or cracks. See Details section and photos for specifics on item condition.

Product Types: Products | Music & Spoken Word

Formats: Vinyl

Genres: Biography | Drama | Sport

Studio: Polygram

Original U.S. Release: April 9, 1982

Rating: PG

Details

Featured is the original 1981 vinyl soundtrack release for the Hugh Hudson film Chariots of Fire, with music composed, arranged, produced and performed by legendary composer Vangelis.

The disc is in great shape, with little wear from storage. The jacket cover has edge wear, bends and creases. See photos for details on condition.

Playlists

Side One

Titles

Five Circles

Abraham's Theme

Eric's Theme

100 Metres

Jerusalem

Side Two

Chariots of Fire

Specifications

Number of Discs: 1

Cast: Ben Cross | Daniel Gerroll | Ian Charleson | Ian Holm | John Gielgud | Nicholas Farrell | Nigel Havers

Directors: Hugh Hudson

Project Name: Chariots of Fire

Composers: Vangelis

