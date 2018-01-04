Smallville Deluxe Edition Score from the Television Series – Music by Mark Snow (S 1-6) and Louis Febre (S 7-10)

View larger $16.98 $16.68 - Select Qty - 1 2

Original U.S. Release: October 16, 2001

Item Release Date: May 20, 2014

Rating: TV-PG

La-La Land Records and Watertower Records present the world premiere CD release of composers Mark Snow and Louis Febre’s original score to the beloved WB Television Series Smallville, which aired from 2001 until 2011, starring Tom Welling, Michael Rosenbaum, Allison Mack and Kristin Kreuk. For a decade, audiences were moved by the saga of a young Clark Kent / Superman as composers Mark Snow (The X-Files, Millenium, Ghost Whisperer) and Louis Febre (Swimfan, Control) wove an amazing musical tapestry that pulled together all of the show’s thrilling action and heartfelt emotional drama.

The first disc of this limited 2-Disc Set is the remastered CD premiere of the 2010 digital download-only release and the second disc is jam-packed with over 70 minutes of Smallville music never-before-released in any format. That’s more than 2 hours of the show’s greatest musical moments, available on CD for the very first time. This special release is limited to 3000 units and features a 28-Page CD Booklet with exclusive, in-depth liner notes.

Limited edition of 3000 units

28-page CD Booklet with exclusive, in-depth liner notes

Disc 1 Music by Mark Snow

Grow Up Superboy [1:43]

Webmaster [1:10]

The Setup [3:15]

Where Am I [2:41]

Burn Baby Burn [3:31]

Freaks [5:18]

The Final Stone [4:09]

Their Only Poison [2:12]

Demon Dad [3:03]

Crash Landing [4:16]

Rigged to Blow [3:03]

Disc 1 Music by Louis Febre

Green Arrow [1:43]

Defeating Bizarro [2:41]

The Fortress Falls [1:38]

Lois's Waltz [2:04]

Zatanna [2:02]

In the Rain [1:18]

Pandora's Kiss [1:01]

A Hall of Heroes [2:27]

Supergirl Arrives [0:53]

Clark Tells Lois [2:30]

The Proposal [3:47]

To Fly [1:54]

Disguise Needed [3:31]

A Lemur in the Room [1:19]

Booster Gold [1:50]

Zod's Demise [2:09]

Trials [3:09]

Disc 2 Music by Mark Snow

Don't Come Knockin' [1:39]

Mixed Intentions [1:16]

Teaser [2:32]

Warrior Angel [2:00]

House Rules [2:24]

Secrets Revealed [3:56]

Branded [2:50]

Bug Eater [1:27]

Ferris Wheel [4:01]

I'm Ready [1:49]

Blood Cleansing [2:03]

Transformation Chain [1:20]

Clark is Gone [2:48]

Simone [4:04]

Start Digging [2:24]

Disc 2 Music by Louis Febre

Father Knows Best [2:38]

Lexmas [1:41]

Bizarro [1:27]

One Last Time [4:42]

Dance [1:48]

The First to Know [3:29]

Oliver Runs [1:42]

The Village [2:33]

Jonathan Kent [1:12]

Hooded Prototype [1:57]

Lois is Super [4:11]

Hawkman in the Desert [2:23]

Meet Cat Grant [2:14]

The Amulet [4:20]

Number of Discs: 2

Cast: Allison Mack | Annette O'Toole | Erica Durance | John Glover | John Schneider | Kristin Kreuk | Michael Rosenbaum | Tom Welling

Project Name: Smallville

Creators: Alfred Gough | Miles Millar

Composers: Louis Febre | Mark Snow

