Parasite Director Approved Special Edition 2-Disc Blu-ray Criterion Collection

A zeitgeist-defining sensation that distilled a global reckoning over class inequality into a tour de force of pop-cinema subversion, Bong Joon Ho’s genre-scrambling black-comic thriller confirms his status as one of the world’s foremost filmmakers. Two families in Seoul—one barely scraping by in a dank semibasement in a low-lying neighborhood, the other living in luxury in a modern architectural marvel overlooking the city—become entwined in a dangerous relationship that will lay bare the dark contradictions of capitalism with shocking ferocity. A bravura showcase for its director’s meticulously constructed set pieces, bolstered by a brilliant ensemble cast and stunning production design, Parasite cemented the New Korean Cinema as an undeniable international force when it swept almost every major prize from Cannes to the Academy Awards, where it made history as the first non-English-language film to win best picture.

Special Features

New 4K digital master, approved by director Bong Joon Ho and director of photography Hong Kyung Pyo, with Dolby Atmos soundtrack on the Blu-ray

New audio commentary featuring Bong and critic Tony Rayns

Black-and-white version of the film, with Dolby Atmos soundtrack and a new introduction by Bong

New conversation between Bong and critic Darcy Paquet

New interviews with Hong, production designer Lee Ha Jun, and editor Yang Jinmo

New program about the New Korean Cinema movement featuring Bong and filmmaker Park Chan-wook

Cannes Film Festival press conference from 2019 featuring Bong and members of the cast

Master class featuring Bong from the 2019 Lumière Festival in Lyon, France

Storyboard comparison

Trailers

PLUS: An essay by critic Inkoo Kang

Specifications

Number of Discs: 2

Runtime: 131 min

Aspect Ratio: 2.39:1

Language: Korean

Subtitles: English

Audio: Dolby Atmos

Region: A

