Share Page Support Us
Pinterest
Twitter
Google
LinkedIn
Digg
Stumbleupon
Reddit
Tumblr
Blogger
Facebook
Print Page
Email Page
Send Text Message

Parasite Director Approved Special Edition 2-Disc Blu-ray Criterion Collection

Parasite Director Approved Special Edition 2-Disc Blu-ray Criterion Collection
View larger
Parasite Director Approved Special Edition 2-Disc Blu-ray Criterion Collection
Parasite Director Approved Special Edition 2-Disc Blu-ray Criterion Collection
$39.99
$27.90
See Options

4 in stock
Blu-ray
SKU: 210307-85476-1
UPC: 715515252614
Part No: 1054
ISBN-13: 9781681437767
Weight: 0.08 lbs
Condition: New

A zeitgeist-defining sensation that distilled a global reckoning over class inequality into a tour de force of pop-cinema subversion, Bong Joon Ho’s genre-scrambling black-comic thriller confirms his status as one of the world’s foremost filmmakers. Two families in Seoul—one barely scraping by in a dank semibasement in a low-lying neighborhood, the other living in luxury in a modern architectural marvel overlooking the city—become entwined in a dangerous relationship that will lay bare the dark contradictions of capitalism with shocking ferocity. A bravura showcase for its director’s meticulously constructed set pieces, bolstered by a brilliant ensemble cast and stunning production design, Parasite cemented the New Korean Cinema as an undeniable international force when it swept almost every major prize from Cannes to the Academy Awards, where it made history as the first non-English-language film to win best picture.

Special Features

  • New 4K digital master, approved by director Bong Joon Ho and director of photography Hong Kyung Pyo, with Dolby Atmos soundtrack on the Blu-ray
  • New audio commentary featuring Bong and critic Tony Rayns
  • Black-and-white version of the film, with Dolby Atmos soundtrack and a new introduction by Bong
  • New conversation between Bong and critic Darcy Paquet
  • New interviews with Hong, production designer Lee Ha Jun, and editor Yang Jinmo
  • New program about the New Korean Cinema movement featuring Bong and filmmaker Park Chan-wook
  • Cannes Film Festival press conference from 2019 featuring Bong and members of the cast
  • Master class featuring Bong from the 2019 Lumière Festival in Lyon, France
  • Storyboard comparison
  • Trailers
  • PLUS: An essay by critic Inkoo Kang

Specifications

  • Number of Discs: 2
  • Runtime: 131 min
  • Aspect Ratio: 2.39:1
  • Language: Korean
  • Subtitles: English
  • Audio: Dolby Atmos
  • Region: A
Explore More...

Related Items

Run-DMC Greatest Hits 18 Classic Rap Jams at a Great Price
Mad Mad: Fury Road Original Motion Picture Soundtrack CD – Music by Tom Holkenborg aka Junkie XL
Portraits of the British Cinema: 60 Glorious Years 1925-1985 (1st U.S. Edition 1986)
Star Wars: Episode I – The Phantom Menace Darth Maul Action Figure (1998) [1201]
Zatoichi: The Blind Swordsman Criterion Collection Box Set
Gangland Season Six 3-DVD Box Set
The Midnight Eye Guide to New Japanese Film (2004)
The Art of Star Wars: The Last Jedi Hardcover Edition
Set of 2 Cheryl Ladd (Charlie’s Angels, Las Vegas) 8×10 inch Publicity Photos [PHO1020]
Batman: The Complete Television Series Limited Edition Blu-ray Collector Set Adam West & Burt Ward
Blu-raySKU: 210307-85476-1
UPC: 715515252614
Part No: 1054
ISBN-13: 9781681437767
Weight: 0.08 lbs
Condition: New