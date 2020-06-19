View larger $24.99 $19.97 - Select Qty - 1

1 in stock





Vinyl SKU: 200619-81099-1

Weight: 1.15 lbs

Condition: Very Good - The item is used but still in very good condition. There is little to no damage to the packaging, but it may have minor wear from storage over a long period of time. There may be minimal wear on the exterior of the item. See Details section and photos for specifics on item condition.

View All: Alan Silvestri | Carol Speed | Richard Pryor | Roger E. Mosley items

Product Types: Products | Music & Spoken Word

Lines: Cult Cinema Icons | Throwback Space

Formats: Vinyl

Genres: Action | Blaxploitation | Crime | Cult Cinema | Drama

Studio: Producers Distribution Company (PDC)

Original U.S. Release: April 4, 1973

Rating: R

Visit our main page for additional items Here.

Details

The Mack Original Soundtrack Album Score by Alan Silvestri (1974). The item is still sealed and in very good condition with some bends, creases and signs of wear on the outside. There is a small notch in the sleeve. Please review photos for condition details.

Specifications

Number of Discs: 1

Cast: Carol Speed | Dick Anthony Williams | Don Gordon | Juanita Moore | Max Julien | Richard Pryor | Roger E. Mosley

Directors: Michael Campus

Project Name: The Mack

Composers: Alan Silvestri

Related Items

Categories

Action | Blaxploitation | Crime | Cult Cinema | Cult Cinema Icons | Drama | Featured | Featured - Email | Music & Spoken Word | Producers Distribution Company (PDC) | Throwback Space | Vinyl