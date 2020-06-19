Share Page Support Us
The Mack Original Soundtrack Album Score by Alan Silvestri (1974)

View larger

$24.99

$19.97


1 in stock


VinylSKU: 200619-81099-1
Weight: 1.15 lbs
Condition: Very Good - The item is used but still in very good condition. There is little to no damage to the packaging, but it may have minor wear from storage over a long period of time. There may be minimal wear on the exterior of the item. See Details section and photos for specifics on item condition.

View All: Alan Silvestri | Carol Speed | Richard Pryor | Roger E. Mosley  items
Product Types: Products | Music & Spoken Word
Lines: Cult Cinema Icons | Throwback Space
Formats: Vinyl
Genres: Action | Blaxploitation | Crime | Cult Cinema | Drama
Studio: Producers Distribution Company (PDC)
Original U.S. Release: April 4, 1973
Rating: R
Visit our main page for additional items Here.

Details

The Mack Original Soundtrack Album Score by Alan Silvestri (1974). The item is still sealed and in very good condition with some bends, creases and signs of wear on the outside. There is a small notch in the sleeve. Please review photos for condition details.

Specifications

  • Number of Discs: 1

Cast: Carol Speed | Dick Anthony Williams | Don Gordon | Juanita Moore | Max Julien | Richard Pryor | Roger E. Mosley
Directors: Michael Campus
Project Name: The Mack
Composers: Alan Silvestri

