Sugarhill Gang Self Titled Full Album Original Vinyl Edition (1979)

$59.99
$48.99
Weight: 2.15 lbs
Condition: Very Good - The item is used but still in very good condition. There is little to no damage to the packaging, but it may have minor wear from storage over a long period of time. There may be minimal wear on the exterior of the item. See Details section and photos for specifics on item condition.
Product Types: Products | Music & Spoken Word
Lines: Cult Flavor | Throwback Space
Formats: Vinyl
Genres: Music Videos | Musical
Studio: Sugarhill Records
Details
Sugarhill Gang Self Titled Full Album Original Vinyl Edition Music (1979). The item is in very good condition with some bends, creases and signs of wear on the outside. Please review photos for condition details.
Specifications
- Number of Discs: 1
Artists: Sugarhill Gang
