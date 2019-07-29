Share Page Support Us
Journey Greatest Hits (2009)

Journey Greatest Hits (2009)
$9.99

$4.97


1 in stock


CDSKU: 190729-78517-1
Weight: 0.06 lbs
Condition: VF Very Fine - This item is used. See Details section and photos for specifics on item condition.


Product Types: Products | Music & Spoken Word
Formats: CD
Genres: Music Videos | Musical
Studio: Columbia Records | SONY Music
Item Release Date: March 3, 2009
Details

Journey Greatest Hits (2009).

The item is in great condition with a few small bends, creases and edge wear on the cover. Disc is in great condition. See photos for details.

Playlists

  • Only the Young
    Don't Stop Believin'
    Wheel in the Sky
    Faithfully
    I'll Be Alright Without You
    Any Way You Want It
    Ask the Lonely
    Who's Crying Now
    Separate Ways (Worlds Apart)
    Lights
    Lovin' Touchin' Squeezin'
    Open Arms
    Girl Can't Help It
    Send Her My Love
    Be Good to Yourself
    When You Love a Woman

Specifications

  • Number of Discs: 1


Artists: Journey

