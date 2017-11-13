Twitter
Google
LinkedIn
Digg
Stumbleupon
Reddit
Tumblr
Blogger
Facebook

The Police (1980) 24 x 33 Inch Poster

The Police (1980) 24 x 33 Inch Poster
View larger

$10.99

$8.99


1 in stock


PosterSKU: 171113-68341-1
Part No: 52405R 169
Weight: 1.01 lbs
Condition: New


Product Types: Poster Crush | Posters - Reprints
Genres: Music Videos | Musical
Visit our main page for additional items Here.

Details

The Police were a UK new wave band formed in London in 1977. The group originally consisted of Sting (lead vocals, bass guitar, primary songwriter), Andy Summers (guitar) and Stewart Copeland (drums, percussion). The Police became popular in the late 1970s and early 1980s and are now regarded as one of the first new-wave groups to achieve mainstream success. They are also widely considered one of the leaders of the Second British Invasion of the United States.

Specifications

  • Size: 24 x 33 inches


Artists: Andy Summers | Stewart Copeland | Sting
Subject: The Police

Related Items

McFarlane Toys Elvis Presley 2 Early 60’s Rockabilly First Recording Sun Studios 50th Anniversary Action Figure 1954
The Beatles’ Sgt. Pepper’s Lonely Hearts Club Band 50th Anniversary Collections
Moulin Rouge! Music from Baz Luhrmann’s Film
We Are X
The Beatles A Hard Day’s Night Criterion Collection 3-Disc Special Edition
Edgar Wright’s Baby Driver Blu-ray + Digital Ultraviolet Edition with Slipcover
8 Mile Original Soundtrack Album CD Music From and Inspired by the Motion Picture
Gospel According to Al Green Blu-ray
The Rocky Horror Picture Show 24 x 36 Inch Red Lips Tim Curry Movie Poster
Public Enemy Action Figure Set by PressPop

Categories

Featured | Music Videos | Musical | Posters - Reprints

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *