The Police (1980) 24 x 33 Inch Poster

View larger $10.99 $8.99 - Select Qty - 1

1 in stock





Poster SKU: 171113-68341-1

Part No: 52405R 169

Weight: 1.01 lbs

Condition: New



Product Types: Poster Crush | Posters - Reprints

Genres: Music Videos | Musical

Visit our main page for additional items Here.

Details

The Police were a UK new wave band formed in London in 1977. The group originally consisted of Sting (lead vocals, bass guitar, primary songwriter), Andy Summers (guitar) and Stewart Copeland (drums, percussion). The Police became popular in the late 1970s and early 1980s and are now regarded as one of the first new-wave groups to achieve mainstream success. They are also widely considered one of the leaders of the Second British Invasion of the United States.

Specifications

Size: 24 x 33 inches



Artists: Andy Summers | Stewart Copeland | Sting

Subject: The Police

Related Items

Categories

Featured | Music Videos | Musical | Posters - Reprints