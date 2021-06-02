- Artists Robert Plant
- Product Types: Poster Crush | Posters - Reprints
- Genres: Music Videos | Musical
- Original Release Date: September 23, 2005
- Visit our poster shop POSTER CRUSH: Art & Creativity | Comics & Fantasy Art | Events | Gaming | Movies & TV | Music | Sports
Robert Plant and the Strange Sensation at Victoria BC, Canada (September 23, 2005) 13×23 inch Music Concert Poster. This is a premium grade poster reproduction of artist Bob Masse’s original artwork for the concert.
Specifications
- Size: 23x34 in
Explore More...
- People / Bands: Robert Plant
- Genres: Music Videos | Musical
- Product Types: Posters - Reprints
- Music Genres: Rock