View larger $12.99 $8.99 - Select Qty - 1

1 in stock





DVD SKU: 210120-84554-1

Weight: 0.08 lbs

Condition: Very Good - The item is used but still in very good condition. There is little to no damage to the packaging, but it may have minor wear from storage over a long period of time. There may be minimal wear on the exterior of the item. See Details section and photos for specifics on item condition.



Product Types: Products | Movies & TV

Formats: DVD

Genres: Music Videos | Musical

Visit our main page for additional items Here.

Details

NYCE: New York Creative Explosion DVD Edition.

The item is in very good shape with some wear. Please review photos for condition details.

Specifications

Number of Discs: 1

Related Items

Categories

DVD | Movies & TV | Music Videos | Musical