46th Street Theatre Playbill Magazine Signed by Kim Hunter for Clare Boothe Luce’s The Women (June 1973)

View larger

$21.99

$17.97


1 in stock


magSKU: 200213-80413-1
Weight: 0.13 lbs
Condition: Very Good - The item is used but still in very good condition. There is little to no damage to the packaging, but it may have minor wear from storage over a long period of time. There may be minimal wear on the exterior of the item. See Details section and photos for specifics on item condition.

Product Types: Books | Magazines & Newspapers | Signed Memorabilia
Lines: Throwback Space
Genres: Comedy | Musical
Original U.S. Release: June 1, 1973
Details

46th Street Theatre Playbill Magazine Signed by Kim Hunter for Clare Boothe Luce’s The Women (June 1973).

The item is in very good condition with some wear, bends and creases. A few pages are loose. See photos for details.


Publication: Playbill

