New Apollo Theatre Playbill Magazine Signed by Michael O’Keefe for Fifth of July (Sept 1981)

View larger

$21.99

From: $17.97


1 in stock
190147
1 in stock
190152
190147SKU: 200213-80415-1
Weight: 0.11 lbs
Condition: Very Good - The item is used but still in very good condition. There is little to no damage to the packaging, but it may have minor wear from storage over a long period of time. There may be minimal wear on the exterior of the item. See Details section and photos for specifics on item condition.
190152SKU: 200213-80415-2
Weight: 0.11 lbs
Condition: Very Good - The item is used but still in very good condition. There is little to no damage to the packaging, but it may have minor wear from storage over a long period of time. There may be minimal wear on the exterior of the item. See Details section and photos for specifics on item condition.
Product Types: Books | Magazines & Newspapers | Signed Memorabilia
Lines: Throwback Space
Genres: Comedy | Musical
Original U.S. Release: September 1, 1981
Details

New Apollo Theatre Playbill Magazine Signed by Michael O’Keefe for Fifth of July (Sept 1981).

The item is in very good condition with some wear, bends and creases. See photos for details.


Publication: Playbill

