Smokey and the Bandit Soundtrack Parts I & II 40th Anniversary CD Release

Details
The 40th anniversary release of the soundtracks for the phenomenally successful Smokey & the Bandit films, starring Burt Reynolds, features the music and hits from Jerry Reed (‘East Bound and Down’ and ‘Texas Bound and Flyin’), the Statler Brothers (‘Charlotte’s Web’), Tanya Tucker (‘Pecos Promenade’), Don Williams (‘Tulsa Time’), and Roy Rogers with the Sons of the Pioneers (‘Pecos Cowboy, Ride’).
Special Features
- Both soundtracks available for the first time on CD
Playlists
- Smokey and the Bandit
- The Legend by: Jerry Reed
- Incidental CB Dialogue (Bandit & Snowman)
- West Bound and Down by: Jerry Reed
- Foxy Lady by: Bill Justis
- Incidental CB Dialogue (Bandit, Smokey & Snowman)
- Orange Blossom Special by: Bill Justis
- The Bandit by: Bill Justis
- March Of The Rednecks by: Bill Justis
- If You Leave Me Tonight I'll Cry by: Bill Justis
- East Bound and Down by: Jerry Reed
- The Bandit by: Bill Justis
- And The Fight Played On! by: Bill Justis
- Ma Cousin Plays Steel by: Bill Justis
- Hot Pants Fuzz Parade by: Bill Justis
- Incidental CB Dialogue (Snowman & Smokey)
- The Bandit (Reprise) by: Jerry Reed
- Smokey and the Bandit II
- Texas Bound and Flyin' by: Jerry Reed
- Charlotte's Web by: The Statler Brothers
- To Be Your Man by: Don R. Williams
- Ride Concrete Cowboy, Ride by: Roy Rogers | The Sons Of The Pioneers
- Deliverance Of The Wildwood Flower by: The Bandit Band
- Pecos Promenade by: Tanya Tucker
- Here's Lookin' At You by: Mel Tillis
- Do You Know You Are My Sunshine by: The Statler Brothers
- Again and Again by: Brenda Lee
- Let's Do Something Cheap and Superficial by: Burt Reynolds
- Tulsa Time by: Don R. Williams
- Pickin' Lone Star Style by: The Bandit Band
Specifications
- Number of Discs: 1
Cast: Burt Reynolds | David Huddleston | Dom DeLuise | Jackie Gleason | Jerry Reed | John Anderson | Lamar Jackson | Macon McCalman | Michael Mann | Mike Henry | Pat McCormick | Paul Williams | Sally Field
Directors: Hal Needham
Subject: Smokey and the Bandit | Smokey and the Bandit 2
Contributors: Brenda Lee | Burt Reynolds | Don R. Williams | Jerry Reed | Mel Tillis | Roy Rogers | Tanya Tucker | The Bandit Band | The Sons Of The Pioneers | The Statler Brothers
