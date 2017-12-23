Smokey and the Bandit Soundtrack Parts I & II 40th Anniversary CD Release

View larger $16.98 $14.71 - Select Qty - 1 2 3 4 5

Original U.S. Release: May 27, 1977

Item Release Date: December 1, 2017

Rating: PG

The 40th anniversary release of the soundtracks for the phenomenally successful Smokey & the Bandit films, starring Burt Reynolds, features the music and hits from Jerry Reed (‘East Bound and Down’ and ‘Texas Bound and Flyin’), the Statler Brothers (‘Charlotte’s Web’), Tanya Tucker (‘Pecos Promenade’), Don Williams (‘Tulsa Time’), and Roy Rogers with the Sons of the Pioneers (‘Pecos Cowboy, Ride’).

Both soundtracks available for the first time on CD

Number of Discs: 1

Cast: Burt Reynolds | David Huddleston | Dom DeLuise | Jackie Gleason | Jerry Reed | John Anderson | Lamar Jackson | Macon McCalman | Michael Mann | Mike Henry | Pat McCormick | Paul Williams | Sally Field

Directors: Hal Needham

Subject: Smokey and the Bandit | Smokey and the Bandit 2

Contributors: Brenda Lee | Burt Reynolds | Don R. Williams | Jerry Reed | Mel Tillis | Roy Rogers | Tanya Tucker | The Bandit Band | The Sons Of The Pioneers | The Statler Brothers

