Cowboy Bebop: The Complete Series Blu-ray Box Set with Slipcover

View larger $59.98 $32.98 - Select Qty - 1 2

2 in stock





Blu-ray SKU: 171223-69067-1

UPC: 704400090554

Part No: FN09055

Weight: 0.14 lbs

Condition: New



Product Types: Products | Movies & TV

Lines: The Museum of Fantastic Art

Formats: Blu-ray

Genres: Action | Adventure | Animation | Anime | Cult Television | Fantasy | Science Fiction | Television

Studio: Funimation

Original U.S. Release: April 3, 1998

Item Release Date: December 16, 2014

Visit our main page for additional items Here.

Details

Explore the far reaches of the galaxy in this undeniably hip series that inspired a generation – and redefined anime as an indisputable art form. The Bebop crew is just trying to make a buck. This motely lot of intergalactic loners teams up to track down fugitives and turn them in for cold hard cash. Spike is a hero whose cool façade hides a dark and deadly past. The pilot Jet is a bruiser of a brute who can’t wait to collect the next bounty. Faye Valentine is a femme fatale prone to breaking hearts and separating fools from their money. Along for the ride are the brilliant, but weird, hacker Ed and a super-genius Welsh Corgi named Ein. On their own, any one of them is likely to get lost in the sprawl of space, but together, they’re they most entertaining gang of bounty hunters in the year 2071.

Condition Note: These are brand new items, still wrapped in their original packaging. The slipcovers have some small corner dings, creases and bends. The example photos included with the listing are stock images.

Playlists

Session #1: Audio commentary with Koichi Yamadera (Spike) and Unshou Ishizuka (Jet)

Session #5: Audio commentary with Wendee Lee (Faye) and ADR Producer Yutaka Maseba

Session #10: Audio commentary with Wendee Lee (Faye) and ADR Producer Yutaka Maseba

Session #17: Audio commentary with Director Shinichiro Watanabe and Composer Yoko Kanno

Session #24: Audio commentary with Megumi Hayashibara (Faye) and Aoi Tada (Ed)

Interview with Wendee Lee (English voice of Faye Valentine)

Interview with Cartoon Network Producer Sean Akins

Tank! Full-Size music clip

Tank! Club remix music clip - UK version

Original opening and closing songs

Textless opening and closing songs

Original and textless closing song Ep. 13

Original and textless closing song Ep. 26

Memo from Bebop: The dub sessions remembered

Ein's summer vacation

Cowboy Bebop session #0

U.S. trailer

Specifications

Region: A

Subtitles: English

Audio: Dolby True HD: English 5.1/Japanese 5.1

Runtime: 650

Number of Discs: 4

Cast: Aoi Tada | Beau Billingslea | Isshin Chiba | Kevin Seymour | Kôichi Yamadera | Megumi Hayashibara | Melissa Fahn | Steve Blum | Unshô Ishizuka | Wendee Lee

Directors: Melissa Williamson | Shinchiro Watanabe

Project Name: Cowboy Bebop

Related Items

Categories

Action | Adventure | Animation | Anime | Blu-ray | Cult Television | Fantasy | Featured | Funimation | Movies & TV | Science Fiction | Television | The Museum of Fantastic Art