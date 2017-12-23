Cowboy Bebop: The Complete Series Blu-ray Box Set with Slipcover

$59.98
Details
Explore the far reaches of the galaxy in this undeniably hip series that inspired a generation – and redefined anime as an indisputable art form. The Bebop crew is just trying to make a buck. This motely lot of intergalactic loners teams up to track down fugitives and turn them in for cold hard cash. Spike is a hero whose cool façade hides a dark and deadly past. The pilot Jet is a bruiser of a brute who can’t wait to collect the next bounty. Faye Valentine is a femme fatale prone to breaking hearts and separating fools from their money. Along for the ride are the brilliant, but weird, hacker Ed and a super-genius Welsh Corgi named Ein. On their own, any one of them is likely to get lost in the sprawl of space, but together, they’re they most entertaining gang of bounty hunters in the year 2071.
Condition Note: These are brand new items, still wrapped in their original packaging. The slipcovers have some small corner dings, creases and bends. The example photos included with the listing are stock images.
Playlists
- Session #1: Audio commentary with Koichi Yamadera (Spike) and Unshou Ishizuka (Jet)
- Session #5: Audio commentary with Wendee Lee (Faye) and ADR Producer Yutaka Maseba
- Session #10: Audio commentary with Wendee Lee (Faye) and ADR Producer Yutaka Maseba
- Session #17: Audio commentary with Director Shinichiro Watanabe and Composer Yoko Kanno
- Session #24: Audio commentary with Megumi Hayashibara (Faye) and Aoi Tada (Ed)
- Interview with Wendee Lee (English voice of Faye Valentine)
- Interview with Cartoon Network Producer Sean Akins
- Tank! Full-Size music clip
- Tank! Club remix music clip - UK version
- Original opening and closing songs
- Textless opening and closing songs
- Original and textless closing song Ep. 13
- Original and textless closing song Ep. 26
- Memo from Bebop: The dub sessions remembered
- Ein's summer vacation
- Cowboy Bebop session #0
- U.S. trailer
Specifications
- Region: A
- Subtitles: English
- Audio: Dolby True HD: English 5.1/Japanese 5.1
- Runtime: 650
- Number of Discs: 4
Cast: Aoi Tada | Beau Billingslea | Isshin Chiba | Kevin Seymour | Kôichi Yamadera | Megumi Hayashibara | Melissa Fahn | Steve Blum | Unshô Ishizuka | Wendee Lee
Directors: Melissa Williamson | Shinchiro Watanabe
Project Name: Cowboy Bebop
