Twitter
Google
LinkedIn
Digg
Stumbleupon
Reddit
Tumblr
Blogger
Facebook

Cowboy Bebop: The Complete Series Blu-ray Box Set with Slipcover

Cowboy Bebop: The Complete Series Blu-ray Box Set with Slipcover
View larger
Cowboy Bebop: The Complete Series Blu-ray Box Set with Slipcover
Cowboy Bebop: The Complete Series Blu-ray Box Set with Slipcover

$59.98

$32.98


2 in stock


Blu-raySKU: 171223-69067-1
UPC: 704400090554
Part No: FN09055
Weight: 0.14 lbs
Condition: New


Product Types: Products | Movies & TV
Lines: The Museum of Fantastic Art
Formats: Blu-ray
Genres: Action | Adventure | Animation | Anime | Cult Television | Fantasy | Science Fiction | Television
Studio: Funimation
Original U.S. Release: April 3, 1998
Item Release Date: December 16, 2014
Visit our main page for additional items Here.

Details

Explore the far reaches of the galaxy in this undeniably hip series that inspired a generation – and redefined anime as an indisputable art form. The Bebop crew is just trying to make a buck. This motely lot of intergalactic loners teams up to track down fugitives and turn them in for cold hard cash. Spike is a hero whose cool façade hides a dark and deadly past. The pilot Jet is a bruiser of a brute who can’t wait to collect the next bounty. Faye Valentine is a femme fatale prone to breaking hearts and separating fools from their money. Along for the ride are the brilliant, but weird, hacker Ed and a super-genius Welsh Corgi named Ein. On their own, any one of them is likely to get lost in the sprawl of space, but together, they’re they most entertaining gang of bounty hunters in the year 2071.

Condition Note: These are brand new items, still wrapped in their original packaging. The slipcovers have some small corner dings, creases and bends. The example photos included with the listing are stock images.

Playlists

  • Session #1: Audio commentary with Koichi Yamadera (Spike) and Unshou Ishizuka (Jet)
  • Session #5: Audio commentary with Wendee Lee (Faye) and ADR Producer Yutaka Maseba
  • Session #10: Audio commentary with Wendee Lee (Faye) and ADR Producer Yutaka Maseba
  • Session #17: Audio commentary with Director Shinichiro Watanabe and Composer Yoko Kanno
  • Session #24: Audio commentary with Megumi Hayashibara (Faye) and Aoi Tada (Ed)
  • Interview with Wendee Lee (English voice of Faye Valentine)
  • Interview with Cartoon Network Producer Sean Akins
  • Tank! Full-Size music clip
  • Tank! Club remix music clip - UK version
  • Original opening and closing songs
  • Textless opening and closing songs
  • Original and textless closing song Ep. 13
  • Original and textless closing song Ep. 26
  • Memo from Bebop: The dub sessions remembered
  • Ein's summer vacation
  • Cowboy Bebop session #0
  • U.S. trailer

Specifications

  • Region: A
  • Subtitles: English
  • Audio: Dolby True HD: English 5.1/Japanese 5.1
  • Runtime: 650
  • Number of Discs: 4

Cast: Aoi Tada | Beau Billingslea | Isshin Chiba | Kevin Seymour | Kôichi Yamadera | Megumi Hayashibara | Melissa Fahn | Steve Blum | Unshô Ishizuka | Wendee Lee
Directors: Melissa Williamson | Shinchiro Watanabe
Project Name: Cowboy Bebop

Related Items

Three Days of the Condor Original Soundtrack Recording Music by Dave Grusin
Gravitar Blast Off Short Sleeve Apparel
Officer Downe (Based on the graphic novel by Joe Casey and Chris Burnham)
Lost In Space 50th Anniversary 12-CD + 104-Page Booklet Soundtrack Collection featuring music by John Williams and more
Bruce Lee Concentration Pose Apparel
Matt Dixon – Girls on Top Volume 2 Pin-Up Fantasy Art Book
Blade Runner 2049 Original Motion Picture Soundtrack
Dave Friedman: My Life in the Movies Limited Signed Slipcase Edition
Batman and Other Themes by Maxwell Davis – The BGP Sound Library Presents
Alien Anthology 6-Disc Blu-ray Set – Alien, Aliens, Alien 3 & Alien Resurrection

Categories

Action | Adventure | Animation | Anime | Blu-ray | Cult Television | Fantasy | Featured | Funimation | Movies & TV | Science Fiction | Television | The Museum of Fantastic Art

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *