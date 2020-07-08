Share Page Support Us
Pinterest
Twitter
Google
LinkedIn
Digg
Stumbleupon
Reddit
Tumblr
Blogger
Facebook
Print Page
Email Page
Send Text Message

Avengers: Endgame Original Motion Picture Soundtrack Limited 3LP Vinyl Set (2020)

Avengers: Endgame Original Motion Picture Soundtrack Limited 3LP Vinyl Set (2020)
View larger

$63.99

$56.97


3 in stock


VinylSKU: 200708-81233-1
Weight: 2.15 lbs
Condition: New

View All: Alan Silvestri | Anthony Mackie | Black Panther | Captain America | Iron Man | Jeremy Renner | Robert Downey Jr | Tom Hiddleston  items
Product Types: Products | Music & Spoken Word
Formats: Vinyl
Genres: Action | Adventure | Comic Based | Family | Fantasy | Science Fiction | Sequels
Studio: Hollywood Records | Marvel Studios | Mondo
Visit our main page for additional items Here.

Details

NOTE: This item is new and sealed. Photos are for presentation only.

Presenting composer Alan Silvestri’s complete original score to the epic conclusion of the Infinity Saga, 2019’s Avengers: Endgame.

Silvestri’s work on ENDGAME is brilliantly meditative, sweeping in scope, and features quite possibly one of the most beloved tracks of the genre, “Portals”. We are honored to present it in its complete format on vinyl for the first time, with original artwork by Matt Taylor, housed in a tri-fold jacket, and pressed on 3x 180 Gram solid color vinyl.

Special Features

  • Complete format on vinyl for the first time
  • Original artwork by Matt Taylor
  • Housed in a tri-fold jacket
  • Pressed on 3x 180 Gram solid color vinyl

Specifications

  • Number of Discs: 3

Cast: Anthony Mackie | Benedict Cumberbatch | Benedict Wong | Brie Larson | Chadwick Boseman | Chris Evans | Chris Hemsworth | Danai Gurira | Don Cheadle | Elizabeth Olsen | Evangeline Lilly | Jeremy Renner | Karen Gillan | Mark Ruffalo | Paul Rudd | Rene Russo | Robert Downey Jr | Scarlett Johansson | Sebastian Stan | Tessa Thompson | Tom Hiddleston | Tom Holland | Zoe Saldana
Directors: Anthony Russo | Joe Russo
Composers: Alan Silvestri
Characters: Ant-Man | Black Panther | Black Widow | Captain America | Captain Marvel | Doctor Strange | Falcon | Gamora | Hawkeye | Hulk | Iron Man | Loki | Okoye | Scarlet Witch | Spider-Man | Thor | Valkyrie | War Machine | Wasp | Winter Soldier
Project Name: Avengers: Endgame

Related Items

The Antidote Hardcover 1st Edition (2019)
Star Wars: Episode I – The Phantom Menace Battle Droid Action Figure CommTech Chip Reader (1999) [1238]
Forbidden Planet 24 x 36 Inch Movie Poster
Avengers: Infinity War Portrait Collage Chart 22 x 34 inch Movie Poster 15241
Modern Screen Magazine (May 1950) June Allyson 190121
Funko DORBZ Tim Burton’s The Nightmare Before Christmas Vinyl Action Figure #233
Classic Television Series Batmobile with Batman and Robin 1:24 Scale Metals Die-Cast Vehicle
Entertainment Weekly Magazine (July 18, 2008) Stephenie Meyer, The Twilight Saga [9205]
The Movie Book Hardcover 1st Edition (1974) Ridge Press / Playboy Press
Django Prepare A Coffin Arrow 2-Disc Special Edition Blu-ray + DVD Combo Set Spaghetti Western

Categories

Action | Adventure | Comic Based | Family | Fantasy | Featured | Featured - Email | Hollywood Records | Marvel Studios | Mondo | Music & Spoken Word | Science Fiction | Sequels | Vinyl

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *