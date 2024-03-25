World War II Memorial at Washington, D.C. National Mall Photo [210803-9]

World War II Memorial at Washington, D.C. National Mall Photo [210803-9]
View larger
World War II Memorial at Washington, D.C. National Mall Photo [210803-9]
$16.47
From: $14.97
See Options

1 in stock
Photo Semi-Gloss 8.5x11 - Tr4
SKU: 240325-115014
Weight: 0.05 lbs
Condition: Brand New - The item has never been opened and is still in the manufacturer’s packaging. See the description and photos for full details on any imperfections. See Details section and photos for specifics on item condition.
World War II Memorial at Washington, D.C. National Mall Photo [210803-9]

1 in stock
Photo Semi-Gloss 13x19 - Tr4
SKU: 240325-115014
Weight: 0.8 lbs
Condition: Brand New - The item has never been opened and is still in the manufacturer’s packaging. See the description and photos for full details on any imperfections. See Details section and photos for specifics on item condition.
World War II Memorial at Washington, D.C. National Mall Photo [210803-9]

Through stone architecture and bronze sculptures, the World War II Memorial at Washington, D.C. National Mall recognizes the ways Americans served, honors those who fell, and recognizes the victory they achieved. In the background, the Lincoln Memorial can be observed.