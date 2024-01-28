Anthony Costello in Doctors’ Wives (1971) Original Press Publicity Photo [O75]

- Product Types: Photo Prints | Originals
- Visit our poster shop POSTER CRUSH: Art & Creativity | Comics & Fantasy Art | Events | Gaming | Movies & TV | Music | Sports
Anthony Costello in Doctors’ Wives (1971) Original Press Publicity Photo. Directed by George Schaefer, Doctors’ Wives also stars Dyan Cannon, Richard Crenna, Gene Hackman, Carroll O’Connor, Rachel Roberts, Janice Rule, Diana Sands, Cara Williams, Richard Anderson, Ralph Bellamy, John Colicos, George Gaynes, Marian McCargo, Scott Brady, Kristina Holland and Mark Jenkins.
Items have wear and bends. Please review listing images for condition details.