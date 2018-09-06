Share Page Support Us
Pinterest
Twitter
Google
LinkedIn
Digg
Stumbleupon
Reddit
Tumblr
Blogger
Facebook
Print Page
Email Page
Send Text Message

Playbill Magazine A Raisin in the Sun at Ethel Barrymore Theatre (Sept. 1959) [189124]

Playbill Magazine A Raisin in the Sun at Ethel Barrymore Theatre (Sept. 1959) [189124]
View larger
Playbill Magazine A Raisin in the Sun at Ethel Barrymore Theatre (Sept. 1959) [189124]
Playbill Magazine A Raisin in the Sun at Ethel Barrymore Theatre (Sept. 1959) [189124]
Playbill Magazine A Raisin in the Sun at Ethel Barrymore Theatre (Sept. 1959) [189124]
Playbill Magazine A Raisin in the Sun at Ethel Barrymore Theatre (Sept. 1959) [189124]
Playbill Magazine A Raisin in the Sun at Ethel Barrymore Theatre (Sept. 1959) [189124]

$13.99

$9.97


1 in stock


189124SKU: 180906-76433-1
Weight: 1.03 lbs
Condition: Very Good - The item is used but still in very good condition. There is little to no damage to the packaging, but it may have minor wear from storage over a long period of time. There may be minimal wear on the exterior of the item. See Details section and photos for specifics on item condition.


Product Types: Books | Magazines & Newspapers
Genres: Drama
Item Release Date: September 28, 1959
Visit our main page for additional items Here.

Details

The cast of this production of A Raisin in the Sun includes Ossie Davis as Walter Lee Younger, Ruby Dee as Ruth Younger, Ivan Dixon as Joseph Asagai, Lonne Elder III as Bobo, John Fiedler as Karl Lindner, Louis Gossett as George Murchison, Ed Hall as Moving Man, Claudia McNeil as Lena Younger, Diana Sands as Beneatha Younger, Glynn Turman as Travis Younger and Douglas Turner as Moving Man.

The item is in good condition, with edge wear, bends and creases. See photos for details.

Cast: Claudia McNeil | Diana Sands | Douglas Turner | Ed Hall | Glynn Turman | Ivan Dixon | John Fiedler | Lonne Elder III | Louis Gossett | Ossie Davis | Ruby Dee
Project Name: A Raisin in the Sun

Related Items

Dead End Drive-In Special Edition Blu-ray
Valley of the Dolls Blu-ray Special Criterion Collection Edition
Two Plays by Edward Albee: The American Dream and The Zoo Story Paperback Edition (1959)
The Matrix 24 x 36 inch Movie Poster (1999)
Prince Purple Rain DVD (2004)
Doctor Who Doctor’s Collage 36 x 24 Inch Television Poster
Watchmen: Music From The Motion Picture Limited Edition Picture Vinyl
Star Wars Universe Stormtrooper Pattern Necktie
Easy Rider Black & Yellow 24 x 36 Inch One Sheet Movie Poster
Colossus: The Forbin Project Limited Edition Soundtrack

Categories

Drama | Magazines & Newspapers

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *