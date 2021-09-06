Share Page Support Us
Cudjo’s Cave (Gap Cave) Entrance and Souvenir Shop (1958) Photo [210904-2]

Cudjo’s Cave (Gap Cave) Entrance and Souvenir Shop (1958) Photo [210904-2]
The entrance and souvenir shop for Cudjo’s Cave – also called Gap Cave. Gap Cave is located just underneath Pinnacle Overlook in the Cumberland Gap National Historical Park in Lee County, Virginia. Currently, the cave has a surveyed length of approximately 18.5 miles and is the 42nd longest cave in the United States and 154th in the world.

This photo of Cudjo’s Cave/Gap Cave, was taken in 1958.

