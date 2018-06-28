Share Page Support Us
Dark Horse Deluxe Frank Frazetta’s Death Dealer 3 Limited Edition Statue

View larger

$129.99

$126.97


2 in stock


StatueSKU: 180628-73996-1
UPC: 761568001037
ISBN-13: 978-1616597108
Weight: 5.08 lbs
Condition: New

Studio: Dark Horse
Item Release Date: May 10, 2017
Details

Grand master fantasy artist Frank Frazetta’s most famous work is Death Dealer. He painted several versions of this brooding warrior, and we have translated the third of these into a detailed sculpture that captures the mood and colors of the painting.

Standing 10” on a base strewn with the remains of vanquished foes, this piece joins our previous Death Dealer sculpture in a growing Frazetta legacy collection.

Limited edition, hand-numbered statue with certificate of authenticity.

Special Features

  • Hand-Numbered, Limited Edition of 550 with certificate of authenticity
  • Brings Frazetta's third Death Dealer image to life in a detailed sculpture
  • Stands 10" tall on a base strewn with the remains of vanquished foes

Specifications

  • Size: 10 in


Artists: Frank Frazetta

