DC Direct Kingdom Come Hawkman Collector Action Figure Alex Ross & Mark Waid

$27.00

$6.50


1 in stock


Action FigureSKU: 170404-64321-1
UPC: 761941237800
Weight: 1.12 lbs
Condition: New


Product Types: Products | Toys & Figures
Lines: The Museum of Fantasy Art
Genres: Action | Adventure | Animation | Fantasy | Science Fiction
Studio: DC Entertainment
Details

For sale is a DC Direct Kingdom Come Hawkman Collector Action Figure, based on Alex Ross & Mark Waid’s classic graphic novel that takes place inside the DC Universe.

The figure is in good shape, but the wings are broken off and still in one piece in the box. The box has obvious signs of wear, with corner dings and ends, along with 2 large tears along the backside. See photos for condition details.

