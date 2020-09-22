You Only Live Twice Original Motion Picture Soundtrack Remastered Vinyl Edition (2015)

$26.99
$23.97
UPC: 602547293169
Weight: 1.15 lbs
Condition: New
View All: James Bond items
Product Types: Products | Music & Spoken Word
Lines: Cult Flavor | Throwback Space
Formats: Vinyl
Genres: Action | Adventure | Sequels | Spy Films | Thrillers
Studio: Capitol Records | United Artists | Universal
Original U.S. Release: June 13, 1967
Item Release Date: July 22, 2015
Rating: PG
Visit our main page for additional items Here.
Details
The James Bond soundtrack to You Only Live Twice once again reunites John Barry with the franchise. He brings in Nancy Sinatra on the title track. Now available on 180 gram vinyl.
Playlists
- Side One
- You Only Live Twice - Main Title
- Capsule in Space
- Fight At Kobe Dock - Helga
- Tanaka's World
- A Drop in the Ocean
- The Death of Aki
- Side Two
- Mountains and Sunsets
- The Wedding
- James Bond - Astronaut
- Countdown for Blofeld
- Bond Averts World War Three
- You Only Live Twice - End Title
Specifications
- Number of Discs: 1
Cast: Akiko Wakabayashi | Bernard Lee | Burt Kwouk | Charles Gray | Desmond Llewelyn | Donald Pleasence | Karin Dor | Lois Maxwell | Mie Hama | Sean Connery | Tetsurô Tanba | Tsai Chin
Directors: Lewis Gilbert
Composers: John Barry
Contributors: John Barry | Nancy Sinatra
Project Name: You Only Live Twice
Related Items
Categories
Action | Adventure | Capitol Records | Cult Flavor | Featured | Featured - Email | Music & Spoken Word | Sequels | Spy Films | Thrillers | Throwback Space | United Artists | Universal | Vinyl