You Only Live Twice Original Motion Picture Soundtrack Remastered Vinyl Edition (2015)
You Only Live Twice Original Motion Picture Soundtrack Remastered Vinyl Edition (2015)

Details

The James Bond soundtrack to You Only Live Twice once again reunites John Barry with the franchise. He brings in Nancy Sinatra on the title track. Now available on 180 gram vinyl.

Playlists

  • Side One
  • You Only Live Twice - Main Title
  • Capsule in Space
  • Fight At Kobe Dock - Helga
  • Tanaka's World
  • A Drop in the Ocean
  • The Death of Aki
  • Side Two
  • Mountains and Sunsets
  • The Wedding
  • James Bond - Astronaut
  • Countdown for Blofeld
  • Bond Averts World War Three
  • You Only Live Twice - End Title

Specifications

  • Number of Discs: 1

Cast: Akiko Wakabayashi | Bernard Lee | Burt Kwouk | Charles Gray | Desmond Llewelyn | Donald Pleasence | Karin Dor | Lois Maxwell | Mie Hama | Sean Connery | Tetsurô Tanba | Tsai Chin
Directors: Lewis Gilbert
Composers: John Barry
Contributors: John Barry | Nancy Sinatra
Project Name: You Only Live Twice

