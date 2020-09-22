You Only Live Twice Original Motion Picture Soundtrack Remastered Vinyl Edition (2015)

View larger $26.99 $23.97 - Select Qty - 1

Details

The James Bond soundtrack to You Only Live Twice once again reunites John Barry with the franchise. He brings in Nancy Sinatra on the title track. Now available on 180 gram vinyl.

Playlists

Side One

You Only Live Twice - Main Title

Capsule in Space

Fight At Kobe Dock - Helga

Tanaka's World

A Drop in the Ocean

The Death of Aki

Side Two

Mountains and Sunsets

The Wedding

James Bond - Astronaut

Countdown for Blofeld

Bond Averts World War Three

You Only Live Twice - End Title

Specifications

Number of Discs: 1

Cast: Akiko Wakabayashi | Bernard Lee | Burt Kwouk | Charles Gray | Desmond Llewelyn | Donald Pleasence | Karin Dor | Lois Maxwell | Mie Hama | Sean Connery | Tetsurô Tanba | Tsai Chin

Directors: Lewis Gilbert

Composers: John Barry

Contributors: John Barry | Nancy Sinatra

Project Name: You Only Live Twice

