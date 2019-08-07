Share Page Support Us
Ferris Bueller’s Day Off Motion Picture Soundtrack Limited Edition

CDSKU: 190807-78691-1
Part No: LLLCD1391
Weight: 0.12 lbs
Condition: New

Original U.S. Release: June 11, 1986
Item Release Date: June 8, 2017
Rating: PG-13
Details

Paramount Pictures commemorates the 30th Anniversary of FERRIS BUELLER’S DAY OFF with the world premiere of the official soundtrack album!

Ohh, yeahhh…! Requested by fans for more than three decades, the official, original motion picture soundtrack to the classic John Hughes film, starring Matthew Broderick, Alan Ruck and Mia Sara, has finally arrived in a special, limited edition collector’s CD, featuring songs from the film and the original score by acclaimed composer Ira Newborn (THE NAKED GUN TRILOGY, UNCLE BUCK, PLANES TRAINS AND AUTOMOBILES). Long-sought-after and rare song tracks, like BEAT CITY by The Flowerpot Men, (mixed and mastered for this release by original artists Ben Watkins and Adam Peters) and I’M AFRAID by Blue Room (vocal and instrumental versions), make their CD world premieres here, while Sigue Sigue Sputnik’s “Ultraviolence Mix” of LOVE MISSLE F1-11 makes its North American CD debut. Standout tracks such as Yello’s immortal OH YEAH, The Dream Academy’s ballad EDGE OF FOREVER and their museum-scene-instrumental PLEASE PLEASE PLEASE LET ME GET WHAT I WANT, Wayne Newton’s parade-show-stopper DANKE SCHOEN, and more are showcased here, as well as the world premiere of composer Ira Newborn’s original score. Bonus Tracks include alternate score and source cues. Produced for La-La Land by Dan Goldwasser and Neil S. Bulk, and mastered in stereo from original vault elements by Stephen Marsh, this special release of 5000 units features revealing, in-depth liner notes by writer Tim Greiving, with new and extensive interview comments from the film’s original music supervisor Tarquin Gotch, the film’s editor Paul Hirsch, and John Hughes’ son, James Hughes.

Special Features

  • Limited Edition of 5000 units

Specifications

  • Number of Discs: 1

Cast: Alan Ruck | Ben Stein | Charlie Sheen | Cindy Pickett | Edie McClurg | Jeffrey Jones | Jennifer Grey | Lyman Ward | Matthew Broderick | Mia Sara
Directors: John Hughes
Project Name: Ferris Bueller's Day Off

