The Savage Sword of Conan the Barbarian Marvel Comic Book, Michael Golden Cover (March 1984, Vol 1, No 98) [S09]

- Publication: The Savage Sword of Conan the Barbarian
- Artists: Michael Golden
- Characters: Conan
- Product Types: Books | Comics | Magazines & Newspapers
- Genres: Action | Adventure | Comic Based | Fantasy
- Studios: Marvel Entertainment
The Savage Sword of Conan the Barbarian Marvel Comic Book, Michael Golden Cover (March 1984, Vol 1, No 98).
Item has minor cover wear, bends and creases. Please review listing images for condition details.
Explore More...
- People / Bands: Michael Golden
- Characters: Conan
- Genres: Action | Adventure | Comic Based | Fantasy
- Publications: The Savage Sword of Conan the Barbarian
- Companies: Marvel Entertainment
- Product Types: Books > Comics | Books > Magazines & Newspapers