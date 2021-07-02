Kick-Ass 24×36 inch Promotional Movie Poster – Hit Girl Character [J23]

- Cast: Aaron Taylor-Johnson | Adrian Martinez | Anthony Desio | Carlos Peres | Chloë Grace Moretz | Christopher Mintz-Plasse | Clark Duke | Corey Johnson | Deborah Twiss | Dexter Fletcher | Elizabeth McGovern | Evan Peters | Garrett M. Brown | Jason Flemyng | Johnny Hopkins | Kenneth Simmons | Lyndsy Fonseca | Mark Strong | Michael Rispoli | Nicolas Cage | Ohene Cornelius | Randall Batinkoff | Russell Bentley | Sophie Wu | Stu 'Large' Riley | Tamer Hassan | Tim Plester | Yancy Butler
- Directors: Matthew Vaughn
- Project Name Kick-Ass
- Characters Hit Girl
Product Types: Poster Crush | Posters - Reprints
- Genres: Action | Comedy | Comic Based | Crime
- Poster Categories: Movies & TV
- Studios: Lionsgate
- Original Release Date: March 12, 2010
- Rating: R
POSTER CRUSH
Kick-Ass 24×36 inch Promotional Movie Poster – Hit Girl Character.
Item has wear and bends. Please review listing images for condition details.
Specifications
- Size: 24x36 in
