Star Wars: Episode V – The Empire Strikes Back 22 x 34 Inch 40th Anniversary Limited Edition Movie Poster

PosterSKU: 201028-82681-1
UPC: 882663093168
Part No: RP19316
Weight: 0.11 lbs
Condition: New

Original U.S. Release: June 20, 1980
Rating: PG
Details

Star Wars: Episode V – The Empire Strikes Back 22 x 34 Inch 40th Anniversary Limited Edition Movie Poster.

Specifications

  • Size: 22.375 x 34 in

Cast: Alec Guinness | Anthony Daniels | Billy Dee Williams | Carrie Fisher | David Prowse | Frank Oz | Harrison Ford | James Earl Jones | Jeremy Bulloch | Kenny Baker | Mark Hamill | Peter Mayhew
Directors: Irvin Kershner
Project Name: Star Wars: Episode V - The Empire Strikes Back

