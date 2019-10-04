Share Page Support Us
Batman Archives Volume 1 Bob Kane Hardcover (Archive Editions, Nov. 1997) [9013]

View larger

$38.00

$29.97


1 in stock


Hardcover BookSKU: 191004-79261-1
ISBN-10: 0930289609
ISBN-13: 9780930289607
Weight: 3.15 lbs
Condition: New

Product Types: Books | Hardcover Books
Lines: The Museum of Fantastic Art
Genres: Action | Adventure | Comic Based | Crime | Fantasy | Science Fiction
Studio: DC Entertainment
Item Release Date: November 14, 1997
Details

Batman Archives Volume 1 Bob Kane Hardcover (Archive Editions).

The item is in very good condition with bends and creases. See photos for details.

Specifications

  • Pages: 306
  • Size: 7.2 x 1 x 10.8 in
  • Language: English


Characters: Batman

