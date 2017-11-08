Twitter
Google
LinkedIn
Digg
Stumbleupon
Reddit
Tumblr
Blogger
Facebook

Evil Dead – Original Motion Picture Soundtrack Music Composed and Conducted by Roque Banos

Evil Dead – Original Motion Picture Soundtrack Music Composed and Conducted by Roque Banos
View larger
Evil Dead – Original Motion Picture Soundtrack Music Composed and Conducted by Roque Banos
Evil Dead – Original Motion Picture Soundtrack Music Composed and Conducted by Roque Banos

$16.98

$13.79


1 in stock


CDSKU: 171106-68231-1
UPC: 826924125526
Part No: LLLCD 1255
Weight: 0.10 lbs
Condition: New


Product Types: Products | Music
Lines: Cult Flavor
Formats: CD
Genres: Fantasy | Grindhouse Films | Horror | Remakes | Suspense | Thrillers
Studio: La-La Land Records
Item Release Date: April 23, 2013
Rating: R
Visit our main page for additional items Here.

Details

La-La Land Records, TriStar Pictures and Ghost House Pictures present the original motion picture score to the 2013 feature film Evil Dead, starring Jane Levy, Jessica Lucas and Shiloh Fernandez, and directed by Fede Alvarez. Composer Roque Banos (The Machinist) creates a heart-stopping thrill ride of a horror score that launches this all-new, acclaimed re-imagining of the original Evil Dead into the Horror Hall of Fame beside its legendary predecessor. It’s the most sensational horror movie score in years. The CD release contains more than 25 additional minutes of music not present on the digital download version of the movie soundtrack!

Special Features

  • Over 25 additional minutes of music not present on the digital download version of the movie soundtrack!

Playlists

  • I'll Rip Your Soul Out 4:50
    Sad Memories 5:21
    Don't Say It, Don't Write It, Don't Hear It 4:42
    Demon Possession (Extended) 4:21
    Get Me Out Of Here 5:24
    She Tried To Kill Me 2:31
    He Won't Let You Out 2:45
    Bloody Kiss 2:23
    Three Ways Of Saving Her Soul 4:02
    Natalie Hunting 5:34
    I'll Do What I Gotta Do (Extended) 8:42
    Come Back To Me 3:02
    He's Coming 3:21
    Abominations Rising 6:58
    The Pendant / Evil Tango 3:21
    The Evil Dead Main Theme 1:41
    Come Back To Me (Alternate) 2:01   by: Roque Banos

Specifications

  • Number of Discs: 1

Cast: Elizabeth Blackmore | Jane Levy | Jessica Lucas | Jim McLarty | Karl Willetts | Lou Taylor Pucci | Phoenix Connolly | Shiloh Fernandez | Sian Davis | Stephen Butterworth
Directors: Fede Alvarez
Composers: Roque Banos
Project Name: Evil Dead

Related Items

The Hills Have Eyes: Original Motion Picture Score [Soundtrack] Composed by Don Peake
Blow-Up Blu-ray Criterion Collection Special Edition Michelangelo Antonioni
Rob Zombie’s The Devil’s Rejects Motion Picture Soundtrack
Vincent Price Limited Edition Licensed Halloween 2017 Mini-Bust
Alfred Hitchcock: Music from His Films – North By Northwest, Psycho, Vertigo, The 39 Steps + More
Guillermo Del Toro’s Pan’s Labyrinth Original Soundtrack Music by Javier Navarrete
Blood Bath 2-Disc Limited Special Blu-ray Edition
McFarlane’s Toys Monsters Series Two Twisted Land of Oz Wizard with Scientist Action Figures (2003)
Deliberation Burned and and Cracked Skin 24 x 36 inch Art Poster
Dark Horse Hellboy and the B.P.R.D. Lunchbox

Categories

CD | Cult Flavor | Fantasy | Featured | Grindhouse Films | Horror | La-La Land Records | Music | Remakes | Suspense | Thrillers

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *