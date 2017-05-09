DC Universe Original Movie: Batman Assault on Arkham Featuring the Suicide Squad with Slipcover

View larger $18.94 $17.99 - Select Qty - 1 2 3 4

4 in stock





Blu-ray SKU: 170509-64916-1

UPC: 883929336517

Weight: 0.06 lbs

Condition: New

View All: Batman items

Product Types: Products | Movies & TV

Lines: The Museum of Fantasy Art

Formats: Blu-ray

Genres: Action | Adventure | Animation | Crime | Fantasy | Science Fiction

Studio: DC Entertainment

Original U.S. Release: July 24, 2014

Rating: PG-13

Visit our main page for additional items Here.

Details

When the government teams up a group of supervillains with the code name Suicide Squad and forces them to break into Arkham Asylum to bring back top secret information the Riddler has stolen, Batman soon becomes involved. But things go from bad to worse when one of the Squad (Harley Quinn) frees the Joker, who has the means to not only blow up the asylum, but most of Gotham City as well.

Batman Assault on Arkham stars Kevin Conroy as Batman (voice), Neal McDonough as Deadshot / Floyd Lawton (voice), Hynden Walch as Harley Quinn (voice), Matthew Gray Gubler as Riddler (voice), Troy Baker as Joker (voice), Eric Bauza as Security Guy (voice), Chris Cox as G.C.P.D. Commissioner James Gordon (voice), John DiMaggio as King Shark (voice), Jonny Rees as Captain Boomerang / George Harkness (voice), Giancarlo Esposito as Black Spider / Eric Needham (voice), Jennifer Hale as Killer Frost (voice), Martin Jarvis as Alfred (voice), Peter Jessop as Watch Commander (voice), Christian Lanz as Scarecrow / Dr. Jonathan Crane (voice), and Nolan North as The Penguin / Oswald Cobblepot.

Special Features

Exclusively on Blu-ray: Arkham Analyzed - The Secrets Behind the Asylum

Exclusively on Blu-ray: Batman: Assault on Arkham Commentary

Plus: A Sneak Peek at DC Universe's Animated Movie - Justice League: Throne of Atlantis

Specifications

Runtime: 75

Aspect Ratio: 1.78:1 - 1080p High Definition 16x9

Audio: 5.1 Dolby Digital

Subtitles: English SDH, French, Spanish

Cast: Chris Cox | Christian Lanz | Eric Bauza | Giancarlo Esposito | Hynden Walch | Jennifer Hale | John DiMaggio | Jonny Rees | Kevin Conroy | Martin Jarvis | Matthew Gray Gubler | Neal McDonough | Nolan North | Peter Jessop | Troy Baker

Directors: Ethan Spaulding | Jay Oliva

Related Items

Categories

Action | Adventure | Animation | Blu-ray | Crime | DC Entertainment | Fantasy | Featured | Movies & TV | Science Fiction | The Museum of Fantasy Art