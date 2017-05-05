The Institute Blu-ray

View larger $19.99 $14.97 - Select Qty - 1 2 3

Original U.S. Release: March 3, 2017

Item Release Date: April 4, 2017

Rating: R

Subjected to bizarre and increasingly violent pseudo-scientific experiments in personality modification, brainwashing and mind control, Isabel Porter must escape the clutches of the Rosewood Institute and exact her revenge, or else be forever lost. Faced with sadistic physicians and a merciless secret society, Isabel must escape. Set in Maryland in 1893, The Institute is based on an unsettling true story.

Cast: Amber Coney | Carmen Argenziano | Elena Cristiean | James Franco | Jeannine Corcoran | Jessica Starr Folger | Josh Duhamel | Laura Burnett | Lauren B. Mosley | Melissa Bolona | Pamela Anderson | Robyn Cohen | Tamzin Brown | Tim Blake Nelson | Vincent Alvas | Zoe Bleu

Directors: James Franco | Pamela Romanowsky

