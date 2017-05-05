Twitter
The Institute Blu-ray

The Institute Blu-ray
View larger
The Institute Blu-ray
The Institute Blu-ray

$19.99

$14.97


3 in stock


Blu-ray
UPC: 741952837190
Weight: 0.60 lbs
Condition: New


Product Types: Products | Movies & TV
Formats: Blu-ray
Genres: Horror | Suspense | Thriller
Studio: Momentum Pictures
Original U.S. Release: March 3, 2017
Item Release Date: April 4, 2017
Rating: R
Details

Subjected to bizarre and increasingly violent pseudo-scientific experiments in personality modification, brainwashing and mind control, Isabel Porter must escape the clutches of the Rosewood Institute and exact her revenge, or else be forever lost. Faced with sadistic physicians and a merciless secret society, Isabel must escape. Set in Maryland in 1893, The Institute is based on an unsettling true story.

Cast: Amber Coney | Carmen Argenziano | Elena Cristiean | James Franco | Jeannine Corcoran | Jessica Starr Folger | Josh Duhamel | Laura Burnett | Lauren B. Mosley | Melissa Bolona | Pamela Anderson | Robyn Cohen | Tamzin Brown | Tim Blake Nelson | Vincent Alvas | Zoe Bleu
Directors: James Franco | Pamela Romanowsky

