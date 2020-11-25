The Other Side of Madness Blu-ray Edition – The Infamous Manson Family Docudrama (2020)

View larger $29.99 $25.70 - Select Qty - 1

1 in stock





Blu-ray SKU: 201125-83325-1

UPC: 760137434382

Part No: FB1008

Weight: 0.10 lbs

Condition: New



Product Types: Products | Movies & TV | Music & Spoken Word

Lines: Cult Cinema Icons | Throwback Space

Formats: Blu-ray | CD

Genres: Crime | Cult Cinema | Documentary | Drama | Thrillers

Studio: Film Detective

Original U.S. Release: December 1, 1971

Item Release Date: November 24, 2020

Rating: R

Visit our main page for additional items Here.

Details

The 1971 docudrama concerning the infamous Tate-LaBianca murders committed by the gang known as the Manson Family.

The Other Side of Madness (1971) returns nearly 50 years after its initial release! An avant-garde retelling of the infamous Manson Murders, The Other Side of Madness brings audiences closer to the events than most filmmakers have dared to go, with real life footage of Spahn Ranch and music performed by Charles Manson. Directed by Frank Howard and produced by Wade Williams, this hypnotic film served as one of the first “Helter Skelter” recreations, filmed so close to the time of the events that Manson and his followers had yet to be sentenced for the vicious crimes. The Other Side of Madness features a mixture of documentary footage and re-enactment scenes, some filmed on the action locations of the infamous Tate-LaBianca murders, the crimes committed by the gang known as the Manson Family.

Special Features

Original theatrical trailer (Helter Skelter Murders)

Orignal theatrical trailer (Original release)

Included Musical CD with songs written and performed by Charles Manson

Essay by Alexander Tuschinski exploring the nuances of the film, with film history

The Other Side of Manson: An Interview with Producer Wade Williams

The Other Side Of Madness has historical significance as first documentary to cover the Manson Family murders

Specifications

Number of Discs: 2

Runtime: 81 min

Aspect Ratio: 1.37:1

Cast: Brian Klinknett | Erica Bigelow | Paula Shannon

Directors: Frank Howard

Project Name: The Other Side of Madness

Subject: Charles Manson

Related Items

Categories

Blu-ray | CD | Crime | Cult Cinema | Cult Cinema Icons | Documentary | Drama | Film Detective | Movies & TV | Music & Spoken Word | Thrillers | Throwback Space