The Other Side of Madness Blu-ray Edition – The Infamous Manson Family Docudrama (2020)

Genres: Crime | Cult Cinema | Documentary | Drama | Thrillers
Lines: Cult Cinema Icons | Throwback Space
Formats: Blu-ray | CD
Genres: Crime | Cult Cinema | Documentary | Drama | Thrillers
Studio: Film Detective
Original U.S. Release: December 1, 1971
Item Release Date: November 24, 2020
Rating: R
Details
The 1971 docudrama concerning the infamous Tate-LaBianca murders committed by the gang known as the Manson Family.
The Other Side of Madness (1971) returns nearly 50 years after its initial release! An avant-garde retelling of the infamous Manson Murders, The Other Side of Madness brings audiences closer to the events than most filmmakers have dared to go, with real life footage of Spahn Ranch and music performed by Charles Manson. Directed by Frank Howard and produced by Wade Williams, this hypnotic film served as one of the first “Helter Skelter” recreations, filmed so close to the time of the events that Manson and his followers had yet to be sentenced for the vicious crimes. The Other Side of Madness features a mixture of documentary footage and re-enactment scenes, some filmed on the action locations of the infamous Tate-LaBianca murders, the crimes committed by the gang known as the Manson Family.
Special Features
- Original theatrical trailer (Helter Skelter Murders)
- Orignal theatrical trailer (Original release)
- Included Musical CD with songs written and performed by Charles Manson
- Essay by Alexander Tuschinski exploring the nuances of the film, with film history
- The Other Side of Manson: An Interview with Producer Wade Williams
- The Other Side Of Madness has historical significance as first documentary to cover the Manson Family murders
Specifications
- Number of Discs: 2
- Runtime: 81 min
- Aspect Ratio: 1.37:1
Cast: Brian Klinknett | Erica Bigelow | Paula Shannon
Directors: Frank Howard
Project Name: The Other Side of Madness
Subject: Charles Manson
