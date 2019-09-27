Share Page Support Us
The XYZ Murders – An Omnibus by Ellery Queen Hardcover Edition (1934) 84027

The XYZ Murders – An Omnibus by Ellery Queen Hardcover Edition (1934) 84027
$46.00

$29.97


Hardcover BookSKU: 190927-79069-1
Weight: 3.15 lbs
Condition: Very Good - The item is used but still in very good condition. There is little to no damage to the packaging, but it may have minor wear from storage over a long period of time. There may be minimal wear on the exterior of the item. See Details section and photos for specifics on item condition.


Product Types: Books | Hardcover Books
Genres: Crime | Mystery
Studio: Lippincott
The XYZ Murders – An Omnibus by Ellery Queen Hardcover Edition (1934). This is the First Omnibus Edition featuring the mysteries The Tragedy of X, The Tragedy of Y, and The Tragedy of Z.

The item is in very good condition with bends, creases and edge wear. See photos for details.


Authors: Ellery Queen

Crime | Hardcover Books | Lippincott | Mystery

