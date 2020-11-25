Sorority Babes In The Slimeball Bowl-o-rama Remastered DVD Edition (2020)

$14.99
In a bowling alley from Hell, there’s only one way to score…
In a bowling alley from hell…there’s only one way to score! There are no freshmen in the college of love, and they’re about to graduate to madcap mayhem when a sorority prank goes crazy. Out to steal a trophy from a local bowling alley, the kids accidentally unleash the imp — a sadistic little spirit with a diabolical sense of humor. He creates demons and loves sexy women. He’s the original party animal, inviting you to come along and die laughing — just like everybody else. The Sorority Babes won’t live through initiation, but don’t blame that cute little killer. He’s evil by nature and funny as hell. And even if you can take a joke, it kills you.
- Full Moon Features remastered trailers
- Behind the scenes featurette
- For fans of 80's scream queens Brinke Stevens, Michelle Bauer and Linnea Quigley
- For fans of The Last Drive In with Joe-Bob Briggs
- Runtime: 80 min
- Audio: Stereo
- Region: Region Free
- Aspect Ratio: 16x9 Widescreen
Cast: Andras Jones | Brinke Stevens | Hal Havins | Linnea Quigley | Robin Stille
Directors: David DeCoteau
Project Name: Sorority Babes in the Slimeball Bowl-O-Rama
