Share Page Support Us
Pinterest
Twitter
Google
LinkedIn
Digg
Stumbleupon
Reddit
Tumblr
Blogger
Facebook
Print Page
Email Page
Send Text Message

Sorority Babes In The Slimeball Bowl-o-rama Remastered DVD Edition (2020)

Sorority Babes In The Slimeball Bowl-o-rama Remastered DVD Edition (2020)
View larger

$14.99

$9.70


1 in stock


DVDSKU: 201125-83327-1
UPC: 860004164494
Part No: WE64494
Weight: 0.06 lbs
Condition: New


Product Types: Products | Movies & TV
Lines: Cult Cinema Icons
Formats: DVD
Genres: Comedy | Cult Cinema | Exploitation | Horror
Studio: Full Moon Features
Original U.S. Release: January 29, 1988
Item Release Date: November 10, 2020
Rating: R
Visit our main page for additional items Here.

Details

In a bowling alley from Hell, there’s only one way to score…

In a bowling alley from hell…there’s only one way to score! There are no freshmen in the college of love, and they’re about to graduate to madcap mayhem when a sorority prank goes crazy. Out to steal a trophy from a local bowling alley, the kids accidentally unleash the imp — a sadistic little spirit with a diabolical sense of humor. He creates demons and loves sexy women. He’s the original party animal, inviting you to come along and die laughing — just like everybody else. The Sorority Babes won’t live through initiation, but don’t blame that cute little killer. He’s evil by nature and funny as hell. And even if you can take a joke, it kills you.

Special Features

  • Full Moon Features remastered trailers
  • Behind the scenes featurette
  • For fans of 80's scream queens Brinke Stevens, Michelle Bauer and Linnea Quigley
  • For fans of The Last Drive In with Joe-Bob Briggs

Specifications

  • Runtime: 80 min
  • Audio: Stereo
  • Region: Region Free
  • Aspect Ratio: 16x9 Widescreen

Cast: Andras Jones | Brinke Stevens | Hal Havins | Linnea Quigley | Robin Stille
Directors: David DeCoteau
Project Name: Sorority Babes in the Slimeball Bowl-O-Rama

Related Items

The Wit and Wisdom of Archie Bunker: Outrageous Thoughts of the Head of CBS-TV’s All in the Family (1971)
Playboy Magazine (August 2007) Garcelle Beauvais, Chris Tucker, Jeff Greenfield, Paul Rudd [9279]
Carrie 40th Anniversary Collector’s Edition Blu-ray
Kevin Smith’s Clerks 24 x 36 inch Movie Poster
Entertainment Weekly Magazine (December 26, 2014) Special 2015 Preview Double Issue
8 Million Ways to Die Blu-ray Edition
Fright Night Original Soundtrack (first time ever on CD)
Lenox Looney Tunes Bugs Bunny Santa Holiday Ornament 4.5 Inch
The Matrix Reloaded Series Two Trinity Falls Action Figure (2003) Carrie-Anne Moss
McFarlane Toys Twisted Land of Oz Series Two (2) The Tin Woodman (2003)

Categories

Comedy | Cult Cinema | Cult Cinema Icons | DVD | Exploitation | Full Moon Features | Horror | Movies & TV