Sorority Babes In The Slimeball Bowl-o-rama Remastered DVD Edition (2020)

View larger $14.99 $9.70 - Select Qty - 1

1 in stock





DVD SKU: 201125-83327-1

UPC: 860004164494

Part No: WE64494

Weight: 0.06 lbs

Condition: New



Product Types: Products | Movies & TV

Lines: Cult Cinema Icons

Formats: DVD

Genres: Comedy | Cult Cinema | Exploitation | Horror

Studio: Full Moon Features

Original U.S. Release: January 29, 1988

Item Release Date: November 10, 2020

Rating: R

Visit our main page for additional items Here.

Details

In a bowling alley from Hell, there’s only one way to score…

In a bowling alley from hell…there’s only one way to score! There are no freshmen in the college of love, and they’re about to graduate to madcap mayhem when a sorority prank goes crazy. Out to steal a trophy from a local bowling alley, the kids accidentally unleash the imp — a sadistic little spirit with a diabolical sense of humor. He creates demons and loves sexy women. He’s the original party animal, inviting you to come along and die laughing — just like everybody else. The Sorority Babes won’t live through initiation, but don’t blame that cute little killer. He’s evil by nature and funny as hell. And even if you can take a joke, it kills you.

Special Features

Full Moon Features remastered trailers

Behind the scenes featurette

For fans of 80's scream queens Brinke Stevens, Michelle Bauer and Linnea Quigley

For fans of The Last Drive In with Joe-Bob Briggs

Specifications

Runtime: 80 min

Audio: Stereo

Region: Region Free

Aspect Ratio: 16x9 Widescreen

Cast: Andras Jones | Brinke Stevens | Hal Havins | Linnea Quigley | Robin Stille

Directors: David DeCoteau

Project Name: Sorority Babes in the Slimeball Bowl-O-Rama

Related Items

Categories

Comedy | Cult Cinema | Cult Cinema Icons | DVD | Exploitation | Full Moon Features | Horror | Movies & TV