Dune Original Soundtrack Recording by Toto

Details
Toto and Brian Eno are featured on this soundtrack to the David Lynch film. This piece is a must for serious collectors and fans of Frank Herbert’s Dune series.
Playlists
- Prologue by: Toto
1:51
- Main Title (Dune) by: Toto
1:20
- Robot Fight by: Toto
1:12
- Leto's Theme by: Toto
1:46
- The Box by: Toto
2:39
- The Floating Fat Man (The Baron) by: Toto
1:24
- Trip To Arrakis by: Toto
2:37
- First Attack by: Toto
2:45
- Prophecy Theme by: Toto
4:25
- Dune (Desert Theme) by: Toto
5:31
- Paul Meets Chani by: Toto
3:06
- Prelude (Take My Hand) by: Toto
1:00
- Paul Takes The Water Of Life by: Toto
2:52
- Big Battle by: Toto
3:07
- Paul Kills Feyd by: Toto
1:53
- Final Dream by: Toto
1:24
- Take My Hand by: Toto
2:40
Specifications
- Number of Discs: 1
Cast: Brad Dourif | Everett McGill | Francesca Annis | Freddie Jones | Jack Nance | José Ferrer | Jürgen Prochnow | Kenneth McMillan | Kyle MacLachlan | Leonardo Cimino | Linda Hunt | Richard Jordan | Siân Phillips | Silvana Mangano | Virginia Madsen
Directors: David Lynch
Artists: Brian Eno | Toto
Subject: Dune
