Twitter
Google
LinkedIn
Digg
Stumbleupon
Reddit
Tumblr
Blogger
Facebook

Dune Original Soundtrack Recording by Toto

Dune Original Soundtrack Recording by Toto
View larger
Dune Original Soundtrack Recording by Toto
Dune Original Soundtrack Recording by Toto

$14.98

$11.59


1 in stock


CDSKU: 171016-67880-1
UPC: 042282377029
Part No: 823-770-2
Weight: 0.12 lbs
Condition: New

View All: David Lynch  items
Product Types: Products | Music
Lines: Cult Flavor | The Museum of Fantastic Art | Throwback Space
Formats: CD
Genres: Action | Adventure | Cult Cinema | Fantasy | Science Fiction
Studio: Polygram
Original U.S. Release: December 14, 1984
Item Release Date: September 6, 1993
Rating: PG-13
Visit our main page for additional items Here.

Details

Toto and Brian Eno are featured on this soundtrack to the David Lynch film. This piece is a must for serious collectors and fans of Frank Herbert’s Dune series.

Playlists

  • Prologue   by: Toto
    1:51
  • Main Title (Dune)   by: Toto
    1:20
  • Robot Fight   by: Toto
    1:12
  • Leto's Theme   by: Toto
    1:46
  • The Box   by: Toto
    2:39
  • The Floating Fat Man (The Baron)   by: Toto
    1:24
  • Trip To Arrakis   by: Toto
    2:37
  • First Attack   by: Toto
    2:45
  • Prophecy Theme   by: Toto
    4:25
  • Dune (Desert Theme)   by: Toto
    5:31
  • Paul Meets Chani   by: Toto
    3:06
  • Prelude (Take My Hand)   by: Toto
    1:00
  • Paul Takes The Water Of Life   by: Toto
    2:52
  • Big Battle   by: Toto
    3:07
  • Paul Kills Feyd   by: Toto
    1:53
  • Final Dream   by: Toto
    1:24
  • Take My Hand   by: Toto
    2:40

Specifications

  • Number of Discs: 1

Cast: Brad Dourif | Everett McGill | Francesca Annis | Freddie Jones | Jack Nance | José Ferrer | Jürgen Prochnow | Kenneth McMillan | Kyle MacLachlan | Leonardo Cimino | Linda Hunt | Richard Jordan | Siân Phillips | Silvana Mangano | Virginia Madsen
Directors: David Lynch
Artists: Brian Eno | Toto
Subject: Dune

Related Items

Bruce Lee Badass Black and White Design Short Sleeve Apparel
The Silence of the Lambs Original Motion Picture Score CD (Import)
Once Upon a Time in Mexico Original Motion Picture Soundtrack Music by Robert Rodriguez
Frank Frazetta Warriors & Women Boxed Pint Glass Sets: Death Dealer and Egyptian Queen
McFarlane Toys Spawn: The Dark Ages Series 24 Classic Comic Covers The Black Knight and Battle Horse Deluxe Boxed Action Figure Set
Atari Asteroids Ship Blast Tote Bag
Sons of Anarchy Music from Sons of Anarchy Seasons 1-4 [Soundtrack]
Fear the Walking Dead The Complete First Season Special Edition Blu-ray with Lenticular Cover Art
Bruce Lee Self Help Portrait Long Sleeve, Tank and Polo Shirt Designs
Peter Chung’s Aeon Flux: The Complete Animated Collection 3-Disc DVD Set

Categories

Action | Adventure | CD | Cult Cinema | Cult Flavor | Fantasy | Featured | Music | Polygram | Science Fiction | The Museum of Fantastic Art | Throwback Space

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *