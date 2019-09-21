Share Page Support Us
Thuvia Maid of Mars & The Chessmen of Mars by Edgar Rice Burroughs Hardcover (1972) Frank Frazetta Cover Art

View larger

$25.00

$12.97


1 in stock


Hardcover BookSKU: 190921-78995-1
Weight: 2.15 lbs
Condition: Very Good - The item is used but still in very good condition. There is little to no damage to the packaging, but it may have minor wear from storage over a long period of time. There may be minimal wear on the exterior of the item. See Details section and photos for specifics on item condition.

Studio: Doubleday
Item Release Date: January 1, 1972
Details

Thuvia Maid of Mars & The Chessmen of Mars by Edgar Rice Burroughs Hardcover (1972) Frank Frazetta Cover Art.

Specifications

  • Pages: 341
  • Language: English
  • Size: 8.3 x 5.7 x 1.1 in


Authors: Edgar Rice Burroughs
Artists: Frank Frazetta

