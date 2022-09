View larger $4.39

$3.99 See Options - Select Qty - 1

1 in stock com

SKU: 220818-102354-1

Weight: 0.6 lbs

Condition: VF Very Fine - This item is used. See Details section and photos for specifics on item condition.



X-Men: The Early Years Comic Book Issue No. 3 1994 Marvel Comics Written by Stan Lee, Illustrated by Jack Kirby, Inked by Paul Reinman, Lettered by Art Simek. Cover art by Adam Hughes. Professor X detects a new mutant and sends the X-Men to investigate; They arrive at a carnival and encounter the Blob, a very fat sideshow attraction who can bounce bullets off of his malleable hide as well as anchor himself to the earth and become immovable.

Related Items