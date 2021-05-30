Share Page Support Us
John Wick: Chapters 1-3 UHD 4K + Digital 3-Disc Set

John Wick: Chapters 1-3 UHD 4K + Digital 3-Disc Set
$43.99
$39.97
3 in stock
4K Blu-ray
SKU: 210530-87199-1
UPC: 031398321057
Part No: 58355
Weight: 0.12 lbs
Condition: New

JOHN WICK

When sadistic young thugs senselessly attack John Wick a brilliantly lethal ex-assassin they have no idea that theyve just awakened the boogeyman. With New York City as his bullet-riddled playground, Wick embarks on a merciless rampage, hunting down his adversaries with the skill and ruthlessness that made him an underworld legend.

JOHN WICK: CHAPTER 2

Legendary hit man John Wick is forced out of retirement again by a former associate plotting to seize control of a shadowy international assassins’ guild. Bound by a blood oath to help him, John travels to Rome, where he squares off against some of the world’s deadliest killers.

JOHN WICK: CHAPTER 3 PARABELLUM

Super assassin John Wick (Keanu Reeves) has a $14 million dollar price tag on his head after killing a member of the High Table, the shadowy international assassins’ guild. Now excommunicado, and with any army of the world’s most ruthless hit men and women on his trail, John must find a way to survive in this third chapter of the adrenaline-fueled action series.

Special Features

  • Deleted Scenes
  • Exclusive Featurettes
  • A Short Film
  • Commentaries
  • Plus Much More

Specifications

  • Number of Discs: 3
  • Audio: Dolby Atmos, Dolby TrueHD 7.1, Dolby Digital 5.1, Dolby Digital 2.0
  • Aspect Ratio: 2.40:1
  • Subtitles: English, English SDH, Spanish
  • Runtime: 101 min, 122 min, 130 min
