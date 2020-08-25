Share Page Support Us
Pinterest
Twitter
Google
LinkedIn
Digg
Stumbleupon
Reddit
Tumblr
Blogger
Facebook
Print Page
Email Page
Send Text Message

Resident Evil: Degeneration DVD Edition (2008) [314]

Resident Evil: Degeneration DVD Edition (2008) [314]
View larger

$9.99

$6.99


1 in stock


DVDSKU: 200825-81838-1
UPC: 043396261297
Part No: 26129ORN
ISBN-10: 1435918002
Weight: 0.08 lbs
Condition: VF Very Fine - This item is used. See Details section and photos for specifics on item condition.


Product Types: Products | Movies & TV
Formats: DVD
Genres: Action | Adventure | Animation | Anime | Cult Cinema | Fantasy | Game/Video Game | Horror
Studio: Capcom | SONY Pictures
Item Release Date: December 27, 2008
Rating: R
Visit our main page for additional items Here.

Details

A zombie attack brings chaos to Harvardville Airport. Leon S. Kennedy and Claire Redfield who fought the sinister Umbrella Corporation during the Raccoon City tragedy 7 years ago, are back. In high-octane Resident Evil style, they’re ready to battle a rogue warrior who is seeking revenge after his family was killed in Raccoon City. The deadly G-Virus is unleashed and a new mutated monster goes on the rampage. Will Claire and Leon be able to terminate the virus before history repeats itself?

Special Features

  • A look at the Resident Evil 5 Video Game
  • Voice Bloopers
  • Resident Evil: Degeneration Trailers
  • The Generation of "Degeneration" Featurette
  • Faux Leon Interview
  • Character Profiles

Specifications

  • Number of Discs: 1
  • Subtitles: English, French, Korean, Thai, Spanish, Chinese, Portuguese
  • Language: English, Portuguese, Thai, French, Spanish
  • Audio: 5.1 Dolby Digital
  • Aspect Ratio: 1.78:1
  • Region: 1
  • Runtime: 96 min

Cast: Alyson Court | Laura Bailey | Paul Mercier
Directors: Makoto Kamiya
Project Name: Resident Evil: Degeneration

Related Items

The SoulTaker: Flickering Myth DVD Edition (2002) with Glow in the Dark Sticker [J03]
Ferris Bueller’s Day Off Motion Picture Soundtrack Limited Edition
Doom Asylum Special Edition Blu-ray
The Final Comedown (1972) Original Movie Poster One Sheet Blaxploitation Action Billy Dee Williams
Shonen Jump Compilation Edition Volume 4 (Spring, Summer 2005)
Reagan’s Raiders Comic Book Issue 1 (1986) Rich Buckler Cover Art Solson [12237]
Abattoir Comic Number 1 Radical Comics (2011)
Batman Madness: A Legends of the Dark Knight Halloween Special by Jeph Loeb, Tim Sale (1994) [6106]
Avengers: Age of Ultron 22 x 34 Inch Teaser Movie Poster
Walt Disney Records The Legacy Collection: Beauty And The Beast + Collector’s Book, Concept Art and Film Stills

Categories

Action | Adventure | Animation | Anime | Capcom | Cult Cinema | DVD | Fantasy | Game/Video Game | Horror | Movies & TV | SONY Pictures

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *