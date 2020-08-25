Resident Evil: Degeneration DVD Edition (2008) [314]

$9.99
$6.99
UPC: 043396261297
Part No: 26129ORN
ISBN-10: 1435918002
Weight: 0.08 lbs
Condition: VF Very Fine - This item is used. See Details section and photos for specifics on item condition.
Product Types: Products | Movies & TV
Formats: DVD
Genres: Action | Adventure | Animation | Anime | Cult Cinema | Fantasy | Game/Video Game | Horror
Studio: Capcom | SONY Pictures
Item Release Date: December 27, 2008
Rating: R
Visit our main page for additional items Here.
Details
A zombie attack brings chaos to Harvardville Airport. Leon S. Kennedy and Claire Redfield who fought the sinister Umbrella Corporation during the Raccoon City tragedy 7 years ago, are back. In high-octane Resident Evil style, they’re ready to battle a rogue warrior who is seeking revenge after his family was killed in Raccoon City. The deadly G-Virus is unleashed and a new mutated monster goes on the rampage. Will Claire and Leon be able to terminate the virus before history repeats itself?
Special Features
- A look at the Resident Evil 5 Video Game
- Voice Bloopers
- Resident Evil: Degeneration Trailers
- The Generation of "Degeneration" Featurette
- Faux Leon Interview
- Character Profiles
Specifications
- Number of Discs: 1
- Subtitles: English, French, Korean, Thai, Spanish, Chinese, Portuguese
- Language: English, Portuguese, Thai, French, Spanish
- Audio: 5.1 Dolby Digital
- Aspect Ratio: 1.78:1
- Region: 1
- Runtime: 96 min
Cast: Alyson Court | Laura Bailey | Paul Mercier
Directors: Makoto Kamiya
Project Name: Resident Evil: Degeneration
Related Items
Categories
Action | Adventure | Animation | Anime | Capcom | Cult Cinema | DVD | Fantasy | Game/Video Game | Horror | Movies & TV | SONY Pictures