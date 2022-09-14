The X-Men vs. The Avengers Comic Book Issue No.1 1987 Marvel Comics 12206

View larger $8.79

$7.99 See Options - Select Qty - 1

1 in stock com

SKU: 220818-102354-1

Weight: 0.6 lbs

Condition: VF Very Fine - This item is used. See Details section and photos for specifics on item condition.



The X-Men vs. The Avengers, Comic Book Issue No.2 1987 Marvel Comics. #1 In A Four Issue Limited Series. Script by Roger Stern. Pencils by Marc Silvestri. Inks by Joe Rubinstein. Cover by Marc Silvestri and Joe Rubinstein. The Avengers are Earth’s Mightiest Heroes and the planet’s first and last line of defense against any menace that may threaten her. The Uncanny X-Men are mutant outlaws whose heroic deeds are often over shadowed by growing mutant hysteria and prejudice. They look after their own. Avengers Lineup: Black Knight, Captain America, Captain Marvel (aka Monica Rambeau), Doctor Druid, She-Hulk, and Thor. X-Men Lineup: Dazzler, Havok, Rogue, Storm, and Wolverine.

Related Items