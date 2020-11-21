Share Page Support Us
Oldboy (2013) Comic-Con Exclusive 11×17 inch Movie Poster [D86]

Oldboy (2013) Comic-Con Exclusive 11×17 inch Movie Poster [D86]
View larger

$18.99

$13.70


2 in stock


PosterSKU: 201121-83197-1
Weight: 0.10 lbs
Condition: VF Very Fine - This item is used. See Details section and photos for specifics on item condition.

View All: Josh Brolin | Lance Reddick | Rami Malek | Samuel L. Jackson | Sharlto Copley | Spike Lee  items
Product Types: Poster Crush | Posters - Original
Lines: Cult Flavor
Genres: Action | Drama | Mystery | Remakes | Suspense
Poster Categories: Movies, TV & Gaming
Studio: FilmDistrict
Original U.S. Release: November 27, 2013
Rating: R
Details

Oldboy (2013) Comic-Con Exclusive 11×17 inch Movie Poster. This promotional poster was distributed at New York Comic-Con 2013 after a panel promoting the movie.

The item is in great shape with some bends. Please review photos for condition details.

Specifications

  • Size: 11x17 in

Cast: Elizabeth Olsen | James Ransone | Josh Brolin | Lance Reddick | Michael Imperioli | Pom Klementieff | Rami Malek | Samuel L. Jackson | Sharlto Copley
Directors: Spike Lee
Project Name: Oldboy

Categories

Action | Cult Flavor | Drama | Featured | Featured - Email | FilmDistrict | Movies, TV & Gaming | Mystery | Posters - Original | Remakes | Suspense