Oldboy (2013) Comic-Con Exclusive 11×17 inch Movie Poster [D86]

Poster SKU: 201121-83197-1

Weight: 0.10 lbs

Condition: VF Very Fine - This item is used.

Original U.S. Release: November 27, 2013

Rating: R

Details

Oldboy (2013) Comic-Con Exclusive 11×17 inch Movie Poster. This promotional poster was distributed at New York Comic-Con 2013 after a panel promoting the movie.

The item is in great shape with some bends. Please review photos for condition details.

Specifications

Size: 11x17 in

Cast: Elizabeth Olsen | James Ransone | Josh Brolin | Lance Reddick | Michael Imperioli | Pom Klementieff | Rami Malek | Samuel L. Jackson | Sharlto Copley

Directors: Spike Lee

Project Name: Oldboy

