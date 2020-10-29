Set of 5 Official X Box Magazine Game Demo Discs No. 28, 29, 30, 32, 78 [9078]

$79.99
Condition: VF Very Fine - This item is used. See Details section and photos for specifics on item condition.
Details
Set of 5 Official X Box Magazine Game Demo Discs.
Including:
- February 2004, Disc #28, James Bond 007: Everything or Nothing
- March 2004, Disc #29, Ninja Gaiden
- April 2004, Disc #30, Breakdown
- Holiday 2003, Disc #32, Riddick: Escape From Butcher Bay
- January 2004, Disc #78 (playable only on XBox 360), WWE Smackdown vs. Raw 2008
The discs have never been played and the sleeves are in great shape. See photos for specifics on item condition.
Specifications
- Number of Discs: 5
Publication: Official XBox Magazine
