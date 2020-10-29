Share Page Support Us
Set of 5 Official X Box Magazine Game Demo Discs No. 28, 29, 30, 32, 78 [9078]

View larger

$79.99

$69.99


1 in stock


gameSKU: 201029-82720-1
Weight: 0.13 lbs
Condition: VF Very Fine - This item is used. See Details section and photos for specifics on item condition.


Product Types: Games | Video Games
Genres: Action | Adventure | Fantasy | Game/Video Game | Science Fiction | Sport
Visit our main page for additional items Here.

Details

Set of 5 Official X Box Magazine Game Demo Discs.

Including:

  • February 2004, Disc #28, James Bond 007: Everything or Nothing
  • March 2004, Disc #29, Ninja Gaiden
  • April 2004, Disc #30, Breakdown
  • Holiday 2003, Disc #32, Riddick: Escape From Butcher Bay
  • January 2004, Disc #78 (playable only on XBox 360), WWE Smackdown vs. Raw 2008

The discs have never been played and the sleeves are in great shape. See photos for specifics on item condition.

Specifications

  • Number of Discs: 5


Publication: Official XBox Magazine

