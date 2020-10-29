Share Page Support Us
Set of 5 Official X Box Magazine Game Demo Discs No. 12, 13, 14, 15, 16 [9081]

View larger

$79.99

$69.99


1 in stock


gameSKU: 201029-82722-1
Weight: 0.13 lbs
Condition: VF Very Fine - This item is used. See Details section and photos for specifics on item condition.


Product Types: Games | Video Games
Genres: Action | Adventure | Fantasy | Game/Video Game | Science Fiction | Sport
Visit our main page for additional items Here.

Details

Set of 5 Official X Box Magazine Game Demo Discs.

Including:

  • November 2002, Disc #12, SEGA GT 2002
  • December 2002, Disc #13, Panzer Dragoon Orta, Tom Clancy’s Splinter Cell
  • January 2003, Disc #14, Blinx: The Time Sweeper
  • February 2003, Disc #15, Battle Engine Aquila, Ghost Recon
  • March 2003, Disc #16, Vexx!

The discs have never been played and the sleeves are in great shape. See photos for specifics on item condition.

Specifications

  • Number of Discs: 5


Publication: Official XBox Magazine

