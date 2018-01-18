Twitter
Google
LinkedIn
Digg
Stumbleupon
Reddit
Tumblr
Blogger
Facebook

Yoda Figure + Illustrated Book of Wisdom: Bring You Wisdom, I Will (2010)

Yoda Figure + Illustrated Book of Wisdom: Bring You Wisdom, I Will (2010)
View larger
Yoda Figure + Illustrated Book of Wisdom: Bring You Wisdom, I Will (2010)
Yoda Figure + Illustrated Book of Wisdom: Bring You Wisdom, I Will (2010)
Yoda Figure + Illustrated Book of Wisdom: Bring You Wisdom, I Will (2010)
Yoda Figure + Illustrated Book of Wisdom: Bring You Wisdom, I Will (2010)
Yoda Figure + Illustrated Book of Wisdom: Bring You Wisdom, I Will (2010)
Yoda Figure + Illustrated Book of Wisdom: Bring You Wisdom, I Will (2010)

$16.95

$15.58


1 in stock


Action FigureSKU: 180119-69778-1
UPC: 9780811874700
ISBN-13: 978-0-8118-7470-0
Weight: 1.05 lbs
Condition: New

View All: Star Wars  items
Product Types: Products | Toys & Figures
Lines: The Museum of Fantastic Art
Genres: Action | Adventure | Fantasy | Science Fiction
Studio: Chronicle Books | Lucasfilm
Visit our main page for additional items Here.

Details

Yoda: Bring You Wisdom, I Will Yoda. . .

He may be small, but Yoda is also the ultimate Jedi Master. Whether he’s presiding over the Jedi Council on Coruscant or training the galaxy’s greatest heroes, Yoda offers guidance in times of need. Now Yoda can help you channel the Force on a daily basis – whether at work, home, or even on the road.

This distinctive, hand-painted totem, along with a book of Yoda’s famous maxims and advice, gives you a chance to take strength from the Master himself, like countless Jedi before you. Perfect for the office, mantel, bedside table, or anywhere else the Force might come in handy.

Note: the first image in this listing is a stock photo for reference only. All other photos are of the actual item you will receive.

Special Features

  • Yoda figurine
  • Display stand
  • 10 stickers
  • 48-page illustrated book of Yoda wisdom
  • Window display box

Specifications

  • Size: 5.1 x 4.1 x 3.1 in

Related Items

Trendmasters Battlefield Earth Forest Whitaker as Ker with Psychlo Blaster and Dead Rats Action Figure (1999)
Heroes: Original Score from the Television Series – Music Composed and Performed by Lisa Coleman and Wendy Melvoin
Savage Original Motion Picture Soundtrack
Bruce Lee Ready Action Pose Short Sleeve Apparel
Craniac 24 x 36 Inch Poster
Alien Descent Stretched Canvas Print
American Assassin Original Motion Picture Soundtrack CD
Kong: Skull Island King Kong Attacks Adult Apparel
Bruce Lee High Flying Kick Front Printed Apparel
The Animatrix DVD

Categories

Action | Adventure | Chronicle Books | Fantasy | Featured | Lucasfilm | Science Fiction | The Museum of Fantastic Art | Toys & Figures

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *