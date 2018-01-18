Yoda Figure + Illustrated Book of Wisdom: Bring You Wisdom, I Will (2010)

Action Figure SKU: 180119-69778-1

UPC: 9780811874700

ISBN-13: 978-0-8118-7470-0

Weight: 1.05 lbs

Condition: New

View All: Star Wars items

Product Types: Products | Toys & Figures

Lines: The Museum of Fantastic Art

Genres: Action | Adventure | Fantasy | Science Fiction

Studio: Chronicle Books | Lucasfilm

Visit our main page for additional items Here.

Details

Yoda: Bring You Wisdom, I Will Yoda. . .

He may be small, but Yoda is also the ultimate Jedi Master. Whether he’s presiding over the Jedi Council on Coruscant or training the galaxy’s greatest heroes, Yoda offers guidance in times of need. Now Yoda can help you channel the Force on a daily basis – whether at work, home, or even on the road.

This distinctive, hand-painted totem, along with a book of Yoda’s famous maxims and advice, gives you a chance to take strength from the Master himself, like countless Jedi before you. Perfect for the office, mantel, bedside table, or anywhere else the Force might come in handy.

Note: the first image in this listing is a stock photo for reference only. All other photos are of the actual item you will receive.

Special Features

Yoda figurine

Display stand

10 stickers

48-page illustrated book of Yoda wisdom

Window display box

Specifications

Size: 5.1 x 4.1 x 3.1 in

Related Items

Categories

Action | Adventure | Chronicle Books | Fantasy | Featured | Lucasfilm | Science Fiction | The Museum of Fantastic Art | Toys & Figures