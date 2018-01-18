Yoda Figure + Illustrated Book of Wisdom: Bring You Wisdom, I Will (2010)

$16.95
UPC: 9780811874700
ISBN-13: 978-0-8118-7470-0
Details
Yoda: Bring You Wisdom, I Will Yoda. . .
He may be small, but Yoda is also the ultimate Jedi Master. Whether he’s presiding over the Jedi Council on Coruscant or training the galaxy’s greatest heroes, Yoda offers guidance in times of need. Now Yoda can help you channel the Force on a daily basis – whether at work, home, or even on the road.
This distinctive, hand-painted totem, along with a book of Yoda’s famous maxims and advice, gives you a chance to take strength from the Master himself, like countless Jedi before you. Perfect for the office, mantel, bedside table, or anywhere else the Force might come in handy.
Note: the first image in this listing is a stock photo for reference only. All other photos are of the actual item you will receive.
Special Features
- Yoda figurine
- Display stand
- 10 stickers
- 48-page illustrated book of Yoda wisdom
- Window display box
Specifications
- Size: 5.1 x 4.1 x 3.1 in
