Limited Edition Brain Damage Enamel Collector Pin

$26.99
$22.99
Weight: 0.08 lbs
Condition: New
Product Types: Products | Memorabilia
Lines: Cult Cinema Icons | Throwback Space
Genres: Cult Cinema | Horror | Science Fiction | Thrillers
Studio: Arrow
Original U.S. Release: April 15, 1988
Rating: NR
Details
In conjunction with their release of Frank Henenlotter’s cult classic sci-fi horror Brain Damage on special edition home video, Arrow Video teamed up with Worthy Enemies and Pinhead Company and created these super cool limited edition pins. These are super rare and a must have for fans of the crazed Henenlotter epic.
The pin has 2 posts and comes mounted on a full-color Brain Damage board.
Specifications
- Size: 1 x 1.5 in
Cast: Ari M. Roussimoff | Beverly Bonner | Bradlee Rhodes | Gordon MacDonald | Jennifer Lowry | John Zacherley | Joseph Gonzalez | Kevin Van Hentenryck | Lucille Saint-Peter | Michael Bishop | Rick Hearst | Theo Barnes | Vicki Darnell
Directors: Frank Henenlotter
Subject: Brain Damage
