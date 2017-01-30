Jurassic World Limited Collector’s Edition Blu-ray + Digital + DVD

View larger $29.99 $14.99 - Select Qty - 1 2

2 in stock





DVD-BD Combo Set SKU: 170131-62638-1

UPC: 025192374319

Weight: 0.14 lbs

Condition: New



Product Types: Type | Movies & TV

Formats: Blu-ray | Digital | DVD

Genres: Action | Adventure | Science Fiction

Studio: Universal

Original U.S. Release: June 12, 2015

Item Release Date: October 20, 2015

Rating: PG-13

Visit our main page for additional items Here.

Details

Steven Spielberg returns to executive produce the long-awaited next installment of his groundbreaking Jurassic Park series, Jurassic World, an epic action-adventure. The Jurassic World Theme Park lets guests experience the thrill of witnessing actual dinosaurs, but something ferocious lurks behind the park’s attractions – a genetically modified dinosaur with savage capabilities. When the massive creature escapes, chaos erupts across the island. Now it’s up to Owen (Chris Pratt) and Claire (Bryce Dallas Howard) to save the park’s tourists from an all-out prehistoric assault.

Special Features

Collectible round tin packaging with raise-printed art work

Digital Copy of Jurassic World Including UltraViolet (Digital Copy redemption code subject to expiration)

Deleted Scenes

Chris and Colin Take on the World Featurette

Welcome to Jurassic World Featurette

Dinosaurs Roam Once Again

Jurassic World: All-Access Pass

Innovation Center Tour with Chris Pratt

Jurassic’s Closest Shaves

Specifications

Number of Discs: 3

Subtitles: French, Spanish

Region: All Regions

Aspect Ratio: 2:1

Language: English (Dolby Digital 2.0 Stereo), English (Dolby Digital 5.1), English (DTS-HD Master Audio 7.1), French (Dolby Digital 5.1), French (DTS 5.1), Spanish (Dolby Digital 5.1), Spanish (DTS 5.1)

Cast: Bryce Dallas Howard | Chris Pratt | Jake Johnson | Judy Greer | Lauren Lapkus

Directors: Colin Trevorrow

Related Items

Categories

Action | Adventure | Blu-ray | Digital | DVD | Movies & TV | Science Fiction | Universal