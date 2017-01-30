Jurassic World Limited Collector’s Edition Blu-ray + Digital + DVD

$29.99
Formats: Blu-ray | Digital | DVD
Genres: Action | Adventure | Science Fiction
Studio: Universal
Original U.S. Release: June 12, 2015
Item Release Date: October 20, 2015
Rating: PG-13
Details
Steven Spielberg returns to executive produce the long-awaited next installment of his groundbreaking Jurassic Park series, Jurassic World, an epic action-adventure. The Jurassic World Theme Park lets guests experience the thrill of witnessing actual dinosaurs, but something ferocious lurks behind the park’s attractions – a genetically modified dinosaur with savage capabilities. When the massive creature escapes, chaos erupts across the island. Now it’s up to Owen (Chris Pratt) and Claire (Bryce Dallas Howard) to save the park’s tourists from an all-out prehistoric assault.
Special Features
- Collectible round tin packaging with raise-printed art work
- Digital Copy of Jurassic World Including UltraViolet (Digital Copy redemption code subject to expiration)
- Deleted Scenes
- Chris and Colin Take on the World Featurette
- Welcome to Jurassic World Featurette
- Dinosaurs Roam Once Again
- Jurassic World: All-Access Pass
- Innovation Center Tour with Chris Pratt
- Jurassic’s Closest Shaves
Specifications
- Number of Discs: 3
- Subtitles: French, Spanish
- Region: All Regions
- Aspect Ratio: 2:1
- Language: English (Dolby Digital 2.0 Stereo), English (Dolby Digital 5.1), English (DTS-HD Master Audio 7.1), French (Dolby Digital 5.1), French (DTS 5.1), Spanish (Dolby Digital 5.1), Spanish (DTS 5.1)
Cast: Bryce Dallas Howard | Chris Pratt | Jake Johnson | Judy Greer | Lauren Lapkus
Directors: Colin Trevorrow
