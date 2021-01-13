Munich Widescreen DVD Edition

View larger $6.99 $3.99 - Select Qty - 1

Original U.S. Release: January 6, 2006

Item Release Date: May 9, 2006

Rating: R

Inspired by real events, Munich reveals the intense story of the secret Israeli squad assigned to track down and assassinate the 11 Palestinians believed to have planned the 1972 Munich massacre of 11 Israeli athletes – and the personal toll this mission of revenge takes on the team and the man who led it. Hailed as “tremendously exciting” (Peter Travers, Rolling Stone), Steven Spielberg’s explosive suspense thriller garnered five Academy Award nominations, including Best Picture and Best Director.

An Introduction by Director Steven Spielberg

Number of Discs: 1

Runtime: 164 min

Audio: Dolby Digital 5.1

Language: English, French

Subtitles: English SDH, Spanish, French

Aspect Ratio: 2.35:1

Region: 1

Cast: Ciarán Hinds | Daniel Craig | Eric Bana | Geoffrey Rush | Mathieu Amalric | Mathieu Kassovitz

Directors: Steven Spielberg

Project Name: Munich

