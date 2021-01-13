Share Page Support Us
Munich Widescreen DVD Edition
DVDSKU: 210113-84271-1
UPC: 025192182327
ISBN-10: 1417080914
Weight: 0.06 lbs
Condition: Very Good - The item is used but still in very good condition. There is little to no damage to the packaging, but it may have minor wear from storage over a long period of time. There may be minimal wear on the exterior of the item. See Details section and photos for specifics on item condition.

Product Types: Products | Movies & TV
Formats: DVD
Genres: Action | Crime | Drama | Thrillers
Studio: Universal
Original U.S. Release: January 6, 2006
Item Release Date: May 9, 2006
Rating: R
Details

Inspired by real events, Munich reveals the intense story of the secret Israeli squad assigned to track down and assassinate the 11 Palestinians believed to have planned the 1972 Munich massacre of 11 Israeli athletes – and the personal toll this mission of revenge takes on the team and the man who led it. Hailed as “tremendously exciting” (Peter Travers, Rolling Stone), Steven Spielberg’s explosive suspense thriller garnered five Academy Award nominations, including Best Picture and Best Director.

Special Features

  • An Introduction by Director Steven Spielberg

Specifications

  • Number of Discs: 1
  • Runtime: 164 min
  • Audio: Dolby Digital 5.1
  • Language: English, French
  • Subtitles: English SDH, Spanish, French
  • Aspect Ratio: 2.35:1
  • Region: 1

Cast: Ciarán Hinds | Daniel Craig | Eric Bana | Geoffrey Rush | Mathieu Amalric | Mathieu Kassovitz
Directors: Steven Spielberg
Project Name: Munich

